OpenX Powers Political Reach With Preferred Access to Quality, Direct Media for the 2026 Midterm Election Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today unveiled prioritized access to curated, political-approved inventory with unmatched speed, precision, and scale. Designed for the 2026 midterms, the offering enables values-based voter targeting across all screens, including CTV, with campaigns live in under 24 hours.

At the same time, OpenX announced a first-to-market partnership with Givsly, integrating first-party, privacy-conscious data from participating organizations in Givsly’s database of over 500 nonprofits to construct voter audiences based on shared values such as protecting the planet, women's empowerment, and more. As traditional political data becomes increasingly unreliable, this partnership empowers campaigns to reach high-value audiences in geographies where values alignment is strongest, a breakthrough in political CTV, mobile, and web strategy.

As political advertisers face high competition, volatile CPMs, increasingly unpredictable voter traits, and limited access to high-quality CTV inventory during election surges, OpenX solves these key challenges through:

Curated, Prioritized Supply: Guaranteed access to pre-vetted, brand-safe publishers including Newsweek, Plex, Scripps, and Xumo, with reduced path duplication and more stable CPMs.

ZIP-Code Level Targeting: Activate local campaigns with precision — across screens and devices — in less than 24 hours.

Turnkey Political Packages: Election-specific inventory bundles pre-optimized for political windows and ready to activate in buyers' DSP of choice, including Basis, IQM, and StackAdapt.

Localized Measurement: Real-time voter reach and frequency reporting by county, DMA, and ZIP code.

Auction-Efficient Pricing: Structured to consistently win supply even during peak demand.

Creative Compliance Tools: Built-in political transparency, automated ad scanning, and governance.

This solution — paired with insights from Givsly, including aggregated signals from volunteering and donation activity — allows campaigns to target geographies where alignment on values is highest, improving message resonance and driving action. This values-based approach is particularly effective at reaching voters in contested ZIP codes, a powerful complement to standard political data.

“As voter traits outside of traditional Republican vs. Democrat become increasingly unpredictable, values-based signals will drive political advertising success. Givsly’s data gives campaigns a unique ability to activate voter values, not just voter files,” said Chad Hickey, Founder and CEO at Givsly. “Together with OpenX’s curated CTV access, we’re helping campaigns deliver messages in the areas where they’ll matter most.”

“As a trusted national news brand, Newsweek holds political advertising to the highest standards,” said Danielle Varvaro, Chief Revenue Officer at Newsweek. “Our partnership with OpenX gives us the transparency and controls needed in an election year, ensuring we can support political advertising while upholding the integrity of the Newsweek brand.”

“Xumo is focused on delivering high-quality, brand-safe CTV environments that advertisers can trust and viewers value, especially during high-stakes moments like the 2026 midterm elections,” said Nicole Malitz, Director, Programmatic Partnerships at Xumo Advertising. “OpenX’s approach gives us the control to thoughtfully manage political demand at scale, while unlocking meaningful performance for advertisers and preserving the experience audiences expect from Xumo.”

“In political advertising, time and quality are the real constraints. As publishers limit automated political buying, access to premium inventory is finite,” said Amanda Forrester, SVP, Marketing and Communications at OpenX. “OpenX is the only platform offering all-direct publisher supply across all formats, including CTV, combined with a new values-based targeting approach designed to drive results. For campaigns that can’t afford to miss their moment, this is the difference between breaking through and being locked out.”

OpenX is an independent omnichannel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side curation, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 17-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world’s largest publishers, working with more than 200,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral® and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.