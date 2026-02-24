proteanTecs and Gubo Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Unified Analytics Solution for Advanced Semiconductor Systems

HAIFA, Israel & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--proteanTecs®, a leading provider of deep data health and performance monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, and Gubo Technologies Co., Ltd., China’s first post-silicon workflow automation solution provider, today announced a collaboration to deliver combined semiconductor analytics solutions. The collaboration is intended to provide broad, actionable insights into yield, quality, performance, and reliability for advanced electronic devices across the full chip and system lifecycle.

The semiconductor industry is undergoing rapid transformation as companies accelerate development of technologies to support large scale AI adoption. This shift is driving increased strain on energy efficiency, computational performance, and operational reliability across high performance computing, data centers, cloud infrastructure, automotive, and telecommunications markets worldwide. These challenges require deeper visibility into how devices behave across manufacturing and lifetime operation.

Through this collaboration, proteanTecs and Gubo Technologies plan to offer integrated solutions that are complementary to each other and leverage each company’s technical leadership to enable data-driven decision making at every stage of device production. The combined offering incorporates proteanTecs’ on chip Agents and advanced analytics with Gubo Technologies’ OneData platform and cloud analytics capabilities. The combined solution will span design, manufacturing, and in-field operation, enabling unified analytics and visibility from early silicon bring up through high volume production and deployment.

“By collaborating with proteanTecs, we are delivering high resolution predictability into chip and system health, performance, and reliability,” said Hao Zhou, CTO of Gubo Technologies. “The integration of proteanTecs’ telemetry data with our OneData platform enables our mutual customers to extract greater value from their data and apply best-in-class analytics across the entire semiconductor supply chain.”

“AI innovation places unprecedented demands on performance-per-watt, cost, and resilience across the electronics industry, and these must be addressed in a scalable way,” said Alex Burlak, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Customer Success at proteanTecs. “Many leading companies already rely on Gubo Technologies for SoC production analytics. By combining their advanced data platform with proteanTecs’ deep data monitoring and analytics, we can unlock a new level of visibility across production and operation, enriching manufacturing flows and extending insight into device behavior throughout its lifecycle. We are very happy to collaborate and bring added value to our mutual customers.”

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights - leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India, Taiwan and Japan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

About Gubo Technologies

Shanghai Gubo Technologies Co., Ltd. is the first post-silicon workflow automation solution provider in China, committed to helping semiconductor fabless companies build industry-best practices on software platforms to better manage product life cycles and improve product quality by leveraging the latest digital technologies such as data platforms and AI/machine learning. For more information, please visit www.guwave.com.