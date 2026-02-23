Community Health Network Partners with Nourish to Improve Metabolic Health and Nutrition Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Network, a leading not-for-profit healthcare system in Indiana, and Nourish, the largest dietitian network in the country, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to metabolic care and combat chronic disease.

More than 194 million Americans have at least one chronic condition, with metabolic dysfunction underlying many of the most prevalent and costly diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and obesity. Despite strong evidence that nutrition counseling improves clinical outcomes and reduces total cost of care, fewer than 1% of Americans have ever worked with a registered dietitian. Limited insurance coverage, fragmented referral pathways, and outdated care delivery models have historically prevented nutrition and behavior change from being integrated into routine care.

Through this partnership, Community will embed metabolic health support directly into its care model by integrating Nourish’s virtual, in-network service across multiple specialties such as primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, oncology, nephrology, and women’s health. Patients can access care through their existing health benefits, typically with no out-of-pocket cost. The collaboration enables providers to seamlessly connect patients with registered dietitians seven days a week. Patients meet with dietitians virtually and stay on track in between sessions with a free, personalized, AI-powered app.

“Metabolic health sits at the foundation of so many conditions we treat every day. We are excited to partner with Nourish to deliver consumer-focused metabolic care to our patients across Indiana,” said Patrick McGill, MD, President and CEO of Community Health Network . “Together, we are excited to bring an evidence-based, convenient, and personalized approach to care to the communities we serve.”

Historically, nutrition services have been concentrated in inpatient or acute settings, with limited outpatient options. At the same time, patient demand for metabolic health support continues to grow, especially with the rise of GLP-1 therapies.

Nourish addresses these challenges by partnering directly with health systems to extend metabolic care beyond traditional boundaries. With over 6,000 dietitians supporting 50+ conditions, Nourish integrates within existing provider workflows and care teams to help health systems improve outcomes and access, lower costs, and unlock new, sustainable care models.

“We built Nourish to make metabolic health care accessible at scale with differentiated clinical outcomes and a consumer-centric patient experience,” said Aidan Dewar, CEO of Nourish. "Community exemplifies what’s possible when a health system pairs strong clinical leadership with a consumer-forward mindset. Together, we’re demonstrating how metabolic care is foundational to modern healthcare delivery.”

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com.

About Nourish

Nourish is tackling America’s healthcare crisis by addressing the root cause of metabolic disease through insurance-covered, AI-powered virtual nutrition care. The company combines personalized visits with registered dietitians (RDs), labs, and an AI-native technology platform to deliver scalable, effective treatment for chronic conditions.

With the largest RD network in the country, Nourish makes it easy for patients to get matched to an expert provider, access care from home, and improve their health — typically at no cost. Through partnerships with all major insurers, as well as health systems and local providers, Nourish is available to hundreds of millions of patients across all 50 states. Nourish is actively hiring across clinical and business roles — learn more at usenourish.com.