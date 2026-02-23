Qatar Investment Authority and 5C Investment Partners Announce Strategic Private Credit Partnership

DOHA, Qatar & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) and 5C Investment Partners LP (“5C”) today announced a multifaceted Strategic Partnership designed to accelerate 5C’s growth as a leading financing solutions provider. QIA’s investment will enhance the expansion of 5C’s existing direct lending platform and drive the development of new investment strategies and financing solutions.

Commencing operations in 2024, 5C has grown its platform to approximately $3 billion of long-term investable capital1. 5C provides direct financing to high-quality companies in the upper middle-market in recession-resistant industries including business services, software, healthcare and financial services.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA said: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Mike and Tom, who have built a strong, scalable platform with a clear strategic vision. We are committed to supporting 5C’s continued growth, expansion into new opportunities, and long-term success."

Michael Koester and Tom Connolly, Co-Founders of 5C said: “We are honored to have Qatar Investment Authority as a partner and lead investor. Their global perspective and relationship-based approach complement our business and further enhances our ability to act as a capital partner of choice.”

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio.

About 5C Investment Partners

5C Investment Partners LP (“5C”) is a credit-centric alternative investment firm that provides direct financing solutions to high-quality upper middle-market companies. 5C commenced operations in 2024 and is led by Tom Connolly and Michael Koester following long careers at Goldman Sachs. 5C draws on decades of private market investing experience to build long-term partnerships with its investors, borrowers, management teams and employees based on teamwork, excellence, alignment, and integrity.