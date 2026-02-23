-

Vbrick Becomes First Enterprise Video Platform to Achieve C2PA Conformance

Vbrick is Officially a Content Credentials Generator

Vbrick brings C2PA-based authenticity to enterprise video so viewers can see where content came from and how it was created.

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vbrick, the leading end-to-end enterprise video platform (EVP) provider, today announced it has been recognized as an official Content Credentials Generator under the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) Conformance Program. Becoming the first and only EVP to meet the program’s rigorous standards, this milestone positions Vbrick at the forefront of industry efforts to combat misinformation and protect content integrity.

As video becomes central to business communication, authenticity can no longer be assumed—it must be proven. Organizations are under growing pressure to verify content origins, track changes, and identify AI-generated elements. As generative AI and synthetic media accelerate, content integrity is now essential for compliance, brand protection, intellectual property, and trusted internal communication.

To address these challenges, Content Credentials function as a “digital nutrition label” for media. Embedded directly into a video asset, they provide verifiable information about the content’s origin, history of edits, and the presence of AI-generated elements to deliver clarity and accountability throughout the content lifecycle.

The C2PA Conformance Program ensures that products correctly implement the Content Credentials specification and meet strict security requirements for generating and validating provenance data. Vbrick is among a small, select group of technology providers eligible to use the Content Credentials branding and the “Cr” pin within its platform.

“Video is one of the most powerful and most complex forms of digital communication,” said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. “This achievement builds on Vbrick’s long history of innovation in secure video delivery. By adopting C2PA early, we’re helping enterprises get ahead of emerging risks and requirements, and we remain the only enterprise video platform actively leading in this space.”

As regulatory expectations and media risks continue to evolve, Vbrick’s leadership in C2PA positions the company not only ahead of the market but actively shaping its future.

To learn more about Vbrick’s approach to content authenticity and provenance, visit vbrick.com/content-credentials.

About Vbrick:

Vbrick transforms unstructured video data into a powerful source of enterprise intelligence. As the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider, Vbrick’s AI-powered, cloud-native solution delivers the right video asset to any business process or AI agent via MCP (Model Context Protocol). By turning video into a connected data layer that is searchable, secure, and seamlessly integrated, Vbrick enables organizations to harness their content’s full potential and accelerate work at scale. Learn more at vbrick.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Julie Kent
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
julie.kent@vbrick.com

