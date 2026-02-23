Imagine Learning Partners with Modern Classrooms Project to Drive Stronger Math Outcomes Through Improved Implementation

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagine Learning today announced a partnership with the Modern Classrooms Project (MCP) to help districts accelerate student achievement in math through stronger curriculum implementation. The partnership enhances support for Imagine IM, Imagine Learning’s K–12 problem-based math curriculum, by equipping teachers with clear systems for differentiation, pacing, and small-group instruction.

Districts nationwide are demonstrating that sustained curriculum implementation, paired with ongoing professional learning, leads to measurable growth in math achievement. Schools that maintain consistent lesson structures and invest in teacher support are seeing improved proficiency rates and stronger student problem-solving skills.

“When teachers have the right support, students make real gains,” said Krysia Lazarewicz, Vice President of Professional Learning & Customer Success at Imagine Learning. “This partnership strengthens the daily classroom systems that lead to stronger outcomes in math.”

Building Classrooms That Deliver Results

In schools where Imagine IM is implemented well, students tackle meaningful problems, work together, and explain their thinking. Teachers guide discussion and connect ideas — keeping learning centered on student reasoning.

Sustaining that level of instruction requires systems that help teachers manage diverse learning needs without losing momentum.

The Modern Classrooms Project provides those systems through:

Blended instruction that creates time for targeted small-group support

Flexible pacing so students move forward when they demonstrate understanding

Embedded mastery checks that generate clear, actionable next steps

Ready-to-use materials aligned to a high-quality curriculum

Year-long mentorship and coaching to ensure strong implementation

These supports work alongside Imagine IM and can integrate directly into Imagine Learning’s platform.

After using Modern Classrooms Project’s tools and resources, one educator shared, “The Modern Classroom program is a transformative approach that empowers teachers to create more flexible and student-centered learning environments. This training equips teachers with valuable tools and strategies to increase student engagement and success, and the ongoing mentorship ensures that teachers feel supported throughout the process. It's a great investment in both teacher development and student achievement.”

Sustaining Growth

This partnership is designed for districts in year two and beyond that want to deepen differentiation, expand small-group instruction, and strengthen classroom consistency.

By combining Imagine IM with MCP’s support model, districts gain a clearer path from curriculum adoption to sustained student growth.

“Effective math instruction requires both strong materials and strong systems,” said Kareem Farah, Co-founder & CEO at Modern Classrooms Project. “We’re excited to support teachers using Imagine IM and help them meet the needs of every learner.”

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning creates K–12 learning solutions that support the boundless potential of students in more than half the districts nationwide. Empowered with data and insights from educators, we innovate to shape the future of education with a robust, digital-first portfolio of school services and core, courseware, and supplemental solutions.