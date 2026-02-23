Baya Systems and Aion Silicon Partner to Accelerate Next-Generation SoC and Chiplet Designs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baya Systems, a pioneer in software-driven, chiplet-ready semiconductor fabric IP for scalable AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and automotive applications, today announced a partnership with Aion Silicon (formerly Sondrel), a leading ASIC and SoC architecture and design services company. Together, the companies are delivering a joint solution that enables faster definition, design, and deployment of complex SoC and chiplet-based systems for shared customers.

This collaboration demonstrates how strong ecosystem partnerships are essential to unlocking the full potential of advanced SoC and chiplet architectures. Share

The solution combines Baya’s WeaverPro™ FabricStudio system architecture exploration platform and WeaveIP™ fabric technology with Aion’s deep expertise in system architecture, integration and silicon implementation. The result is an end-to-end approach that reduces development risk, accelerates time-to-silicon, and enables scalable, future-ready system designs. Early adopters are already realizing benefits including improved performance predictability, seamless scalability, and faster path to production.

Baya’s software-defined fabric architecture provides the high-performance, unified data-movement backbone connecting compute, memory, and accelerators, while supporting both coherent and non-coherent traffic on a single fabric. Aion complements this with turnkey design and integration services, translating complex system requirements into production-ready silicon across both single-die and multi-die platforms.

Key customer benefits include:

Shorter time-to-silicon , enabling potential first-mover advantage

, enabling potential first-mover advantage Reduced system and integration risk through performance-first design

through performance-first design Predictable performance across complex, heterogeneous workloads

across complex, heterogeneous workloads Seamless scalability from single-die SoCs to chiplet-based systems

from single-die SoCs to chiplet-based systems Future-focused flexibility to adapt to evolving workloads and standards

“Our customers are telling us clearly: flexibility and scalability are no longer optional in modern semiconductor systems,” said Dr. Sailesh Kumar, CEO and founder of Baya Systems. “By partnering with Aion, we’re delivering an end-to-end solution that brings together intelligent data-movement fabric technology and proven silicon design and execution. This collaboration demonstrates how strong ecosystem partnerships are essential to unlocking the full potential of advanced SoC and chiplet architectures.”

The joint solution addresses several critical system-level challenges facing today’s AI, HPC, and automotive designs. It enables optimized handling of both coherent and non-coherent connectivity across heterogeneous compute elements such as CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs; delivers scalable bandwidth with improved power and area efficiency; and maintains deterministic performance even under highly complex workloads.

“Aion specializes in turning ambitious system concepts into working silicon,” said Oliver Jones, CEO of Aion Silicon. “By combining our design and implementation expertise with Baya’s software-defined fabric technology, we can help customers tackle even the most complex SoC and chiplet challenges efficiently and with confidence. We’ve enjoyed working closely with Sailesh and the Baya team and look forward to delivering many more successful programs together.”

Both Baya Systems and Aion Silicon continue to expand their teams to support growing customer demand. To learn more about career opportunities, please visit the Baya Systems and Aion Silicon websites.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance, and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Inspired by the baya bird’s nest-weaving ability, Baya integrates best-in-class compute, communication, and I/O components into seamless, energy-efficient solutions. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. A member of the EE Times 2025 Silicon 100 and recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Technology Innovation Leader award in semiconductor IP interconnect, Baya is ISO 9001:2015 certified and backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information, visit https://bayasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Aion Silicon

Aion Silicon is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design, specializing in advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions—including tailored ASICs—for AI, automotive, HPC, 5G, networking, and other applications. Its full-service, high-touch engineering model with consultative project leadership guides customers from SoC architecture and IP selection through design, foundry tapeout, and volume production. With over 20 years of experience in SoC architecture, front-end and back-end services, Aion Silicon reduces technical and economic risk for customers, accelerating time-to-market, while optimizing for commercial success. As a foundry-neutral and IP-agnostic partner with hundreds of successful tapeouts, Aion Silicon leverages a world-class ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions that meet each customer’s unique needs. To learn more, visit www.aionsilicon.com.