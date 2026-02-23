Loughborough University and Science in Sport (SiS) Extend Partnership in Elite Sport and Performance Nutrition

LOUGHBOROUGH, England & BLACKBURN, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loughborough University and Science in Sport (SiS) have announced a renewed three-year partnership, strengthening the organisations’ long-standing collaboration across elite sport and performance nutrition.

The agreement with SiS, the global leader in sports performance nutrition and creators of the world’s first isotonic gel, builds on an initial three-year partnership founded through a shared commitment to evidence-based practice.

SiS will continue to work closely with athletes, practitioners, and wider colleagues across Loughborough’s enviable sporting ecosystem as the official nutrition partner, including offering placement and internship opportunities to students. The new agreement also creates the potential for future research and development collaboration with the University, supporting innovation in performance nutrition through its world-leading research expertise.

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to support athletes at all stages of their performance journey, including enhancing athlete and practitioner working relationships. This extends to athlete involvement in product testing sessions to support SiS’ innovation and development programmes.

SiS’ heritage in scientific innovation has redefined the field of sports nutrition. In 2025, the scientific team’s breakthrough in carbohydrate fuelling (120 g·h-1 1:1 maltodextrin:fructose) rewrote endurance guidelines for all runners, from 10km through to marathon distance (1). By prioritising collaboration with professional athletes and organisations, including Tottenham Hotspur, Team INEOS and British Rowing, SiS applies a data-first philosophy to deliver rigorous peer-reviewed research.

Through the new agreement, SiS becomes the official nutrition partner of Loughborough Sport’s men’s rugby programme, Loughborough men’s football 1st team, and Loughborough Lightning Women’s football team. In addition, SiS will support the annual Loughborough International Athletics (LIA) event as the official headline sponsor. As part of the partnership, selected SiS products will be available for purchase across campus in Loughborough Sport’s facilities.

Rich Ellis, Deputy Director of Sport (Head of Sport Commercial Partnerships and Facilities) at Loughborough University, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to confirm a three-year extension to our current partnership with Science in Sport, SiS. This agreement was a natural progression as the team’s values and business vision reflect the strength of our relationship and the shared commitment to long-term success. We look forward to continuing to grow together over the coming years.”

Dr. Marc Fell, Head of Performance Nutrition, Science in Sport, commented: “At SiS, our mission is to push the boundaries of science and nutrition, so athletes can push the boundaries of performance. Deepening our collaboration with Loughborough University is a fantastic milestone as we continue to align ourselves with world-leaders in elite sports. Working together, we can accelerate that mission through the combination of elite-level data, scientific expertise and applied testing environments. The partnership will help us redefine not only how athletes fuel and recover, but what is possible in sport.”

Ravikanti S., et al. (2025) 13C-labelled glucose-fructose show greater exogenous and whole-body CHO oxidation and lower O2 cost of running at 120 versus 60 and 90 g·h-1 in elite male marathoners. J Appl Physiol. doi:10.1152/japplphysiol.00665.2025

About SiS

Science in Sport (SiS) is the global leader in sports performance nutrition, focused on translating exercise physiology and metabolic science into scientifically-validated solutions for energy, hydration, and recovery. Since 1992, SiS has partnered with leading sport science institutions and researchers to conduct laboratory and field-based studies that inform product development and advance understanding of fuelling strategies for endurance and high-intensity sport.

SiS developed and produced the world’s first isotonic gel and led innovation in dual-source carbohydrate formulations designed to optimise absorption and oxidation rates. The product portfolio is grounded in peer-reviewed research and manufactured under rigorous quality and safety standards, each batch certified by Informed Sport, the global testing and certification programme for sports and nutritional supplements.

Today, SiS supports over 300 elite teams, federations and organisations worldwide, and are proud partners of Olympic and Paralympic bodies, including British Cycling, British Triathlon, British Swimming, and British Sailing. By prioritising research-led innovation, SiS continues to push the boundaries of science and nutrition so athletes can push the boundaries of performance.

