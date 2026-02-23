Battelle Wins New Contract to Continue Environmental Research on Endocrine-disrupting Chemicals

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded Battelle one of three blanket purchase agreements to compete for research tasks to evaluate chemicals that may harm the endocrine system in animals and humans.

Battelle and two other companies will bid on call orders with a total ceiling value of $44 million over five years to identify potential endocrine-disrupting chemicals and evaluate hazards, exposures, and risks to human health and the environment.

The research focuses on substances that affect reproductive function, growth, and development via disruption of the interactions between the hypothalamus and pituitary in the brain, and the estrogen, androgen, and thyroid hormone systems, among others.

Battelle completed the preceding contract in 2024, performing more than $6 million in environmental science research. The predecessor to the EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention awarded Battelle the first contract in this area in 2001.

The Battelle team has been researching endocrine disruption ever since, studying substances including pesticides, pharmaceuticals, phthalates, bisphenol A, parabens, and antimicrobials including triclosan. Battelle has also helped the EPA develop and validate screening assays for endocrine bioactivity and tests for adverse effects.

Most of Battelle’s recent work has involved performing systematic literature reviews, studying advanced in vitro methods, and evaluating in vivo studies of environmental chemicals relative to regulatory guidelines. The goal is to help the EPA assess large numbers of common chemicals more efficiently while avoiding unnecessary animal testing. Battelle also provides the EPA with advanced data analytics, statistical analysis, and ecotoxicology expertise.

“We are pleased to be able to carry on this scientific work, tapping into Battelle’s broad range of health research, biology, data science, environmental science, and quality assurance specialists,” said Battelle Program Manager Vincent Brown. “Our team looks forward to continuing to advance the understanding of endocrine disruption, publishing sound results and helping the EPA achieve its mission.”

For more information, see https://www.battelle.org/insights/case-studies/case-study-details/endocrine-disruptor-screening

