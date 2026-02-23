-

NAVR Expands Alliance With Launch of Aid & Attendance Division, Welcoming Veterans Care Coordination

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) today announced the expansion of its Alliance by launching a new Aid & Attendance division, strengthening its commitment to improving access, transparency, and quality across the full spectrum of Veteran support services. Veterans Care Coordination (VCC), a nationally recognized leader in helping Veterans and surviving spouses access the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit, will serve as the founding member of the new division.

NAVR, known for bringing together high-integrity disability claims consulting and medical network partners, continues to build a standards-driven ecosystem of trusted organizations focused on empowering Veterans throughout their benefits journey.

“Veterans Care Coordination has demonstrated a deep commitment to guiding Veterans and their families through one of the most impactful benefits available to aging and disabled Veterans,” said Peter O’Rourke, President of NAVR. “We are proud to welcome VCC as the first Aid & Attendance member of the NAVR Alliance. Their expertise strengthens our mission to ensure Veterans have access to ethical, transparent, and high-quality support across the claims, clinical, and benefits landscape.”

Veterans Care Coordination assists eligible Veterans and surviving spouses in applying for and maintaining the VA Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit, which helps cover in-home care and certain medical expenses not otherwise provided by the VA. A unique component of VCC’s model addresses a common barrier in the qualification process: many Veterans with limited assets and low income are initially denied because they lack sufficient deductible medical expenses to meet VA income thresholds. To solve this, VCC advances the cost of home care for qualifying Veterans while their VA claim is pending. Approximately 80 percent of VCC clients utilize this care funding model, allowing them to avoid care delays while the VA processes their application.

“We are honored to join the NAVR Alliance as the founding Aid & Attendance member,” said Kyle Laramie, Founder and CEO of Veterans Care Coordination. “Our mission is to improve the lives of Veterans and surviving spouses by making the Aid & Attendance benefit easier to access and manage. Partnering with NAVR allows us to contribute to a broader effort to protect and expand access to vital resources for those who have served.”

The launch of the Aid & Attendance division follows NAVR’s recent expansion into medical networks. It reflects its continued dedication to building a collaborative ecosystem that supports Veterans at every stage of their benefits and care journey.

About NAVR:

The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) is a national trade association committed to promoting ethical and transparent business practices among companies engaging with the service-disabled Veteran community. NAVR advocates for businesses that empower Veterans with professional and transparent solutions while advancing support for Veteran-owned businesses.

