Bluestone Equity Partners Announces Three-Year Partnership with USA Archery Ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

NEW YORK & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluestone Equity Partners (“Bluestone”), an institutionally backed private equity firm focused on the global Sports, Media & Entertainment industry, today announced a three-year partnership with USA Archery, the National Governing Body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of archery in the United States.

The partnership comes as the United States Archery Team (the “USAT”) prepares for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. It includes sleeve sponsorship across all USAT and international jerseys worn by USA Archery athletes, with branding appearing on USAT uniforms as athletes train and compete around the world.

Bluestone’s Founder & Managing Partner, Bobby Sharma, previously served on the Board of Directors of USA Archery from 2021 to 2024. The partnership builds on a longstanding relationship and a shared commitment to competitive excellence, athlete development, and long-term stewardship within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement.

“Having served on the Board of USA Archery, I’ve seen firsthand the discipline and preparation required to compete at the highest levels,” said Sharma. “With the 2028 Games returning to the United States, we are proud to support Team USA as it prepares to compete on home soil. This partnership demonstrates our continued commitment and our belief in the institutional strength of U.S. Olympic sport.”

Formed in 1879, USA Archery supports more than 40,000 members and instructors across all 50 states and sanctions hundreds of competitions annually, from grassroots development programs to elite international events. The organization provides structured athlete pathways spanning youth, collegiate, high-performance, Olympic, and Paralympic programs.

In 2025, USA Archery athletes earned 52 international medals across World Cups and other global competitions, reflecting the program’s depth and competitive strength. Building on recent Olympic and Paralympic podium finishes, the USAT will continue to compete at the highest levels of international sport as Los Angeles 2028 approaches.

“We are proud to welcome Bluestone as a National Team partner as we prepare for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles,” said Rod Menzer, CEO of USA Archery. “Bluestone’s support will be visible on our uniforms as our athletes compete internationally. Their long-standing engagement within our governance structure demonstrates a shared commitment to excellence, preparation, and sustained competitive success.”

USA Archery represents Bluestone’s first formal sponsorship and reflects the firm’s long-term orientation toward mission-driven sports institutions. Beyond capital, Bluestone engages across the global sports ecosystem through board leadership, institutional partnerships, and disciplined governance — reinforcing a sustained commitment to excellence and long-term value creation.

About Bluestone Equity

Bluestone Equity Partners is a private equity firm headquartered in New York City, with a core focus on the global Sports, Media & Entertainment industry. Leveraging institutional investment discipline, deep industry expertise, and a global network of leaders, Bluestone partners with exceptional businesses and management teams to drive strategic growth and long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.bluestoneequity.com.

About USA Archery

USA Archery is the National Governing Body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of archery in the United States. Founded in 1879, the organization promotes and grows the sport nationwide while supporting athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence at the Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship, and international levels.