Intapp to partner with Harvey bringing ethical wall enforcement directly into the platform

Leading AI solution providers Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) and Harvey today announced their plans for a strategic partnership to bring industry-standard ethical wall enforcement directly into Harvey's platform.

This partnership unites two complementary AI platforms: Harvey, a generative AI platform for legal professionals, and Intapp, which applies AI to the business of law. Together, the two companies address the central challenge facing every firm deploying AI at scale: ensuring that AI-generated work respects the same professional responsibility obligations that govern all other firm activity.

As firms increasingly use generative AI for drafting, research, and document analysis, a governance gap has emerged. Lawyers must maintain ethical walls between conflicting matters, preserve attorney-client privilege, prevent the commingling of confidential information across client engagements, and comply with regulatory frameworks that vary by jurisdiction and practice area.

However, governance protocols that respect these obligations have historically not extended into AI platforms and agents, leaving compliance dependent on users' self-policing and ad hoc audit logs. For many firms, this gap has been a governance challenge.

Under the partnership, Intapp Walls for AI, the legal industry’s most widely deployed ethical wall and information governance solution, will ensure that interactions within Harvey’s enterprise AI deployments respect compliance obligations. With the integration, existing Intapp Walls for AI policies will automatically sync with Harvey’s access and sharing controls across Assistant, Vault, and Workflows. Firms deploying Harvey with Intapp Walls can be confident that every AI interaction is permissioned, auditable, and compliant with applicable ethical walls and firm policies.

“When clients entrust their most sensitive business matters with their lawyers, they expect it to be treated with the highest standards of professional responsibility, including when using AI,” said John Hall, CEO, Intapp. “Together, Intapp and Harvey are enabling governed AI that protects client confidentiality and firm integrity today, while laying the foundation for future agentic workflows that operate within professional compliance boundaries by design.”

"Legal teams have spent years building rigorous professional responsibility standards in Intapp, and they need those standards to follow them into every tool they use," said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. "This partnership ensures that the same ethical walls that lawyers trust and rely on are enforced inside Harvey.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

About Harvey

Harvey is domain-specific AI for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,000+ customers in 60+ countries.