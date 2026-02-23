LoanGeek Announces Partnership with PropStream to Enhance Financing Opportunities for Real Estate Investors

RED BANK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoanGeek, a nationwide capital marketplace for business-purpose real estate financing, and PropStream, a real estate data and deal-sourcing platform, today announced a new partnership to help real estate investors move seamlessly from identifying opportunities to securing the right financing.

By aligning PropStream’s deal discovery and property intelligence with LoanGeek’s nationwide capital marketplace, real estate investors can identify opportunities and determine the most appropriate financing structure earlier in the process—reducing guesswork and enabling faster execution to close.

LoanGeek works with more than 200 active lenders across the country and uses its technology and financing expertise to match each deal to the right lender and loan structure so investors can align financing early and close with greater speed and certainty.

“Investors don’t need more noise—they need a clear path from opportunity to funding,” said Chris Pepe, CEO of LoanGeek. “This partnership brings together PropStream’s powerful deal-sourcing capabilities with LoanGeek’s ability to match each deal to the right capital strategy.”

The partnership is designed to create a more connected workflow, supporting investors as they evaluate a property, assess financing paths, and take the next step toward funding.

“This integration is built to better support the real-world workflows of real estate investors, from wholesalers and fix and flip professionals to long-term buy and hold operators,” said Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream. “By connecting property research, analysis, and financing exploration in one seamless experience, we’re helping users evaluate opportunities faster, make smarter funding decisions, and move deals forward with confidence.”

Key Partnership Highlights: LoanGeek × PropStream

Smarter capital matching: LoanGeek’s technology and lender network helps investors align each PropStream opportunity with the most appropriate financing, including fix-and-flip, rental, bridge, DSCR, and portfolio strategies.

Faster path from deal to funding: Investors can move more quickly from evaluation to execution by pairing deal analysis with direct access to capital—reducing guesswork and time to close.

More informed decision-making: PropStream’s data insights combined with LoanGeek’s financing expertise allow investors to evaluate both asset fundamentals and capital structure at the same time.

About LoanGeek

LoanGeek is a technology-driven real estate finance platform that connects borrowers with capital solutions nationwide. By combining advanced data analytics, streamlined processes, and a deep network of lending partners, LoanGeek delivers flexible financing for both standard and customized transactions. For more information, visit www.loangeek.com.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart company, is a premier all-in-one real estate lead-generation platform that empowers real estate professionals with unmatched aggregated data quality, accuracy, marketing tools, and a dialer. Founded in 2006, PropStream provides insights for over 160 million properties nationwide, leveraging PropStream Intelligence, predictive real estate records, and proprietary AI-driven analytics to support advanced filtering, featuring over 165 filters and 20 pre-built Lead Lists. PropStream helps real estate professionals identify the best off-market opportunities, comps, and connect with sellers more efficiently. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation Technology Holdings (NYSE: STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree for six consecutive years since 2021.