Blind Vendors Ohana Selects Square to Power Accessible, Multi-Location Retail Operations at Honolulu Airport

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Square announced that Pages & Pages, a retail business facilitated by Blind Vendors Ohana (BVO) with ten stores at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), has selected Square's commerce platform to power its operations. Among the primary draws are Square's innovative accessibility features intentionally built into its hardware and software, along with robust multi-location inventory management and staff training capabilities essential for high-traffic airport retail.

Operating in one of the nation's 30 busiest airports, Pages & Pages is transforming how its blind and low-vision employees serve over 21 million travelers annually. The implementation of Square's accessible technology suite marks a significant upgrade from a prior, decades-old system that limited employee independence and operational efficiency. By switching to Square, Pages & Pages team members can now easily and confidently manage sales, track inventory, and serve customers without needing additional support.

"Square's accessible technology makes independence and community possible for non-sighted and uniquely able retail staff," said Stan Young, Co-Owner of Blind Vendors Ohana. "Having the opportunity to work in these retail environments gives our team members more than just a paycheck – it gives them purpose. It's a chance to belong, to serve travelers from all over the world, and to show that accessibility doesn't limit what we can do. It only expands what's possible. As the only 100% blind-owned and locally operated company in the Daniel K. International Airport, we are proud to partner and collaborate with an innovator such as Square. We are committed to improving the Aloha experience for travelers to Hawaii!"

Pages & Pages has deployed Square's comprehensive commerce platform across its 10 airport locations. Through close collaboration and in-person onboarding to facilitate the roll-out, the implementation includes Square Handheld devices for mobile POS transactions and inventory tracking, Square Terminal with adjustable display settings and magnification for low-vision users, and Square Stand with VoiceOver technology for audio-assisted checkout. The system is unified through an integrated inventory management platform spanning all locations, complemented by staff management tools that prioritize accessibility-first training capabilities.

The impact extends beyond having delightful, easy to use technology for all. Pages & Pages is part of BVO, which has created pathways to independence for blind and low-vision entrepreneurs across Hawaii for more than 80 years. Through BVO, business owners receive initial startup equipment, comprehensive training, and ongoing support. The organization's success in airport retail demonstrates how accessible technology can create sustainable career opportunities in high-volume, fast-paced environments.

"Our partnership with Pages & Pages demonstrates how intentionally designed technology can transform business operations and create economic opportunities for people who are often excluded," said Sean Conroy, Executive Creative Director at Square. "Building our tools with access in mind is essential to ensuring every business owner can grow on equal footing. Work gives many of us a sense of purpose, and Pages & Pages lives that every day through people like Mara – who show what’s possible when you trust the tools you use to do your job. We wanted to capture this shared mission of economic empowerment for audiences everywhere."

Square's short documentary film about BVO can be watched in full at: https://youtu.be/YrU_mVgRjtE

To learn more about Square, visit squareup.com.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

About BVO

Blind Vendors Ohana, Inc. is a Blind-owned and locally operated Hawaii company that runs 10 newsstand stores in the Honolulu Airport. With over 31 years in the Daniel K. International Airport, BVO is the largest employer of blind and low-vision staff. Approximately 40% of BVO’s employees are blind or disabled. In addition to paying concession rent to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, BVO contributes 40% of its annual profit to the State of Hawaii Randolph Sheppard Revolving Fund which directly supports the Ho’opono School of the Blind Blind Vending Program. Additionally, BVO contributes 20% of its annual profit to the Hawaii Foundation for the Blind scholarship fund each year. As a 100% local employer, BVO supports numerous local small businesses and vendors through the variety of snacks, drinks, foods, books, magazines, sundries, and small items that it carries in its 10 stores at the airport.