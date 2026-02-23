IonQ Selected to Support Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract under the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

IonQ is among more than 2,400 companies eligible to compete for future task orders issued under the SHIELD IDIQ contract framework.

IonQ delivers a full portfolio of quantum technologies spanning quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security. The company also includes subsidiaries with established capabilities across space-based intelligence, secure communications, and precision timing technologies.

IonQ’s subsidiary companies include Capella Space, which provides on-demand, all-weather synthetic aperture radar imagery from space to support data-driven decision-making for operational and security missions; Skyloom, which delivers high-capacity optical communications technologies designed to enable secure, high-speed data transfer between space and ground systems; and Vector Atomic, which develops precision timing and navigation technologies designed to support system performance in GPS-degraded or denied environments.

“IonQ brings together a broad set of quantum technologies and supporting capabilities that reflect years of investment across computing, networking, sensing, and security,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “We look forward to continuing our work with U.S. government partners across a range of research, development, and innovation programs.”

Participation in the SHIELD IDIQ contract provides a contractual framework through which IonQ may compete for future task orders, subject to agency requirements and competitive selection processes.

IonQ has a history of supporting U.S. government research and development initiatives, including work with agencies such as DARPA, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, and organizations across the national security community.

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing and security. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Toronto, and the United Kingdom.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans and engage customers; IonQ's ability to deliver next-generation technologies; changes in U.S. government spending or policy; and risks associated with U.S. government sales. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.