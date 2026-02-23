Gerber Kawasaki Selects Altruist as Wealth Management Platform to Power Growth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altruist, the tech-forward wealth platform for independent advisors, announced that Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management (Gerber Kawasaki), a Santa Monica-based registered investment advisor managing more than $4 billion in client assets, has selected Altruist as a custodial partner.

Gerber Kawasaki chose Altruist for its enterprise-ready infrastructure, self-clearing custodial model, fractional share trading capabilities, and unified platform for account opening, trading, portfolio management, billing, and reporting.

“We’re entering a rapid growth phase, and Altruist is the partner to help us scale,” said Ross Gerber, CEO and President of Gerber Kawasaki. “As part of this transition, we’re moving all new business to Altruist to streamline operations and accelerate our path to $10 billion.”

Gerber Kawasaki will also use Hazel, Altruist’s AI platform, to deliver high-impact services, such as tax planning, to more clients.

“As we grow, we’re focused on deepening the difference we can make in the lives of our current and future clients. Altruist and Hazel are central to that effort,” said Danilo Kawasaki, VP and COO of Gerber Kawasaki.

“Gerber Kawasaki has built a firm defined by exceptional client service across the wealth spectrum, a strong investment in its people and culture, and a clear commitment to Los Angeles, the community we both call home,” said Jason Wenk, Founder and CEO of Altruist. “We’re proud to stand alongside them as they scale and provide the tools they need to foster the relationships at the heart of their success.”

About Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management is an independent registered investment advisor based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 2010 by Ross Gerber and Danilo Kawasaki, the firm manages over $4.09 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, serving thousands of individuals and families worldwide. Gerber Kawasaki combines thematic, research-driven investing with comprehensive financial planning, using technology to make high-quality advice more accessible to a new generation of investors. For more information, visit www.gerberkawasaki.com.

About Altruist

Altruist is the tech-forward wealth platform for independent advisors, offering a fully integrated digital experience that makes managing investments and serving clients simpler and more affordable. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, portfolio management, billing, and reporting. With Altruist, financial advisors can create custom portfolios, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and provide clients with a streamlined digital experience. Learn more at altruist.com.