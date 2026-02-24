Protective Life Corporation Taps Tennis Icon John Isner as Brand Ambassador

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protective Life Corporation, a U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), today announced retired professional tennis standout John Isner as its new brand ambassador, aligning the company’s long-term approach to financial protection with one of the most consistent careers in modern tennis.

Known for his record-breaking serve and nearly two decades competing on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour, Isner built a career defined by preparation and longevity — qualities that align with how Protective helps individuals and families plan for what comes next. As he moves beyond his professional tennis career, Isner will work with Protective to highlight the importance of long-term thinking, both on and off the court.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Protective because their focus on protecting families and planning for the future resonates with me personally,” said Isner. “Throughout my career, preparation and consistency were key to my success. As a husband and father, those same principles shape how I think about protecting my family and financially preparing for what comes next.”

As part of the collaboration, Isner will be featured across marketing campaigns, digital content and community engagements designed to bring Protective’s values to life. The relationship will emphasize storytelling and education, reflecting shared beliefs around protecting more people through life’s many moments.

“John’s career and perspective make him a natural fit for Protective, reflecting the kind of commitment our customers value,” said Doyle Williams, Chief Marketing Officer of Protective. “He understands that preparation today can make a meaningful difference over time, and we look forward to having him tell that story as a Protective ambassador.”

The collaboration will officially launch in early 2026, beginning with the 2026 Miami Open, running March 15–29. Now entering its third year as the exclusive life insurance sponsor of the Miami Open, Protective continues to use the global tennis stage to connect with audiences around the value of planning ahead.

Professional Sports Partners, a national sports marketing agency headquartered in Houston and Protective’s sports marketing agency of record, facilitated and negotiated the relationship in collaboration with Topnotch Management, which represents Isner.

About Protective

Protective Life Corporation has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 119 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity, asset protection and employee benefit solutions and is helping nearly 32 million people protect what matters most. Protective's more than 3,900 employees put people first and deliver on the company's promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities - because we're all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., has approximately $140 billion in assets, as of Sept. 30, 2025. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and is supported by a robust virtual workforce and core sites in the greater Cincinnati area and St. Louis. For more information about Protective, visit protective.com.