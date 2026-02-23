SpendHound Partners With Rooled to Give High-Growth Startups Free Visibility Into Software Spend

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendHound, a subsidiary of YipitData and the #1 rated SaaS spend management platform on G2, today announced a strategic partnership with Rooled, an outsourced finance firm providing fractional CFO and controller services to early-stage companies. This partnership will give Rooled clients visibility into their software and cloud spend so they can make smarter vendor decisions as they scale.

Through the partnership, Rooled will help clients implement SpendHound, enabling them to get real-time spend, contract insights, and control over vendor renewals. With access to pricing benchmarks, procurement experts, and vendor performance intelligence, Rooled’s clients can proactively identify cost-saving opportunities when purchasing or renewing vendors.

“Early-stage companies are making foundational software decisions that can impact their financial health for years,” said James Hart, President of YipitData and executive partner of SpendHound. “Through our partnership with Rooled, we equip CFOs and controllers with free, actionable data to help their clients get ahead of vendor renewals, advise their clients more strategically on new vendor purchases, and secure competitive pricing to support long-term growth.”

Rooled specializes in early CFO and controller services for startups, primarily supporting companies from seed through Series B. At this stage, software and cloud spend often grows quickly and becomes fragmented across teams, making it difficult for finance leaders to maintain control or plan effectively. With SpendHound integrated into Rooled’s clients’ finance operations, they gain a centralized, data-driven view of their technology investments from day one.

“Software spend is one of the fastest-growing and least visible cost categories for early-stage companies,” said Johnnie Walker, Director at Rooled. “By partnering with SpendHound, we’re giving our CFOs and controllers a powerful, data-driven way to help clients for free without adding complexity.”

With SpendHound in place, Rooled’s clients can better understand where software dollars are going, benchmark vendor pricing against real market data, and confidently scale their technology stack as the business evolves.

About SpendHound

SpendHound is the #1 rated SaaS spend management platform on G2, built for finance and procurement teams that want pricing benchmarks, cost savings, and full visibility across every software purchase. With access to instant benchmarks and strategic guidance across 250,000+ vendors, based on real de-identified vendor intelligence data from 1,000+ participating companies, procurement teams can see what similar companies actually pay—and leverage that data to build effective negotiations. Trusted by ZoomInfo, Datavant, Clear, and more, SpendHound helps customers gain confidence in every SaaS decision and reduce software spend by an average of 30%. Built by the team behind YipitData and backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Norwest. For more information, visit www.spendhound.com.

About Rooled

Rooled is a premier accounting, fractional-CFO, and tax advisory firm serving high-growth, venture-backed companies. Known for a modern, tech-forward approach, Rooled combines deep expertise with best-of-breed tools to support companies through scale, fundraising, and strategic transformation. Learn more at rooled.com.