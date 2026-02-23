Forescout Partners with E-ISAC to Bring Threat Intelligence and Research to North American Utilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced its partnership with the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC), a division of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), as a Vendor Affiliate Program Partner. Under the new partnership, Forescout will deliver Forescout Research – Vedere Labs intelligence to the E-ISAC community and engage with utilities and government leaders on evolving cyber and physical threats.

Joining the E-ISAC underscores Forescout’s long-standing commitment to the energy sector and our ability to deliver actionable intelligence, purpose-built solutions, and trusted collaboration at scale. Share

Forescout was invited to join the North American E-ISAC as a recognition of its role as a founding member of the European E-ISAC, its track record of in-house data-driven insights from Forescout Research – Vedere Labs, and its proven collaborations with global utilities and global ISACs. That reach and perspective are critically important because power grid stability depends on incident avoidance and coordinated response as attacks are increasing. Forescout’s latest 2025 Threat Roundup report revealed that threat actors targeting the energy sector increased by 6% compared to the previous year, and critical infrastructure remains one of the top most targeted sectors by cybercriminals, state-sponsored threat actors, and hacktivists.

“The threat landscape facing the power grid continues to intensify and utilities need partners with proven expertise and a deep understanding of operational realities,” said Christina Hoefer, VP of Strategy and OT Verticals at Forescout. “Joining the E-ISAC underscores Forescout’s long-standing commitment to the energy sector and our ability to deliver actionable intelligence, purpose-built solutions, and trusted collaboration at scale. We’re honored to work alongside the E-ISAC community to bring our expertise and threat intelligence to more utilities and industry partners.”

Securing the World’s Largest Utilities and Energy Companies

With more than 15 years of expertise in OT/SCADA asset intelligence and threat detection, Forescout is a trusted partner in the utilities sector. The company secures hundreds of substations, serves over 50 North American utilities, and protects five of the world’s top 10 energy companies. Forescout has long supported utilities in meeting and maintaining NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) compliance and has already developed purpose-built solutions aligned with the latest requirements.

Jeff Haidet, Director of Application Development and Architecture at South Central Power Co., calls Forescout a “one-stop oversight shop” for utility companies. “To gain the functionality that Forescout provides — from seeing and managing assets to triggering control actions and accelerating Zero Trust segmentation — we would have needed multiple tools,” said Haidet. “The bigger your network gets, the bigger the cost savings and stronger your case for it becomes.”

Forescout’s open Forescout 4D Platform™ delivers comprehensive asset intelligence and ongoing control across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments—making every security investment more effective through integration and automation. By extending its platform and insights into the E-ISAC community, Forescout is helping utilities turn shared intelligence into stronger, more coordinated defenses for the grid.

Forescout is a Prime Room Sponsor at S4x26, taking place Feb. 23 – 26 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida. Learn more about Forescout’s presence at the event or book a meeting with the team. For more information on how Forescout supports the world’s top utility and energy companies, visit: www.forescout.com/solutions/power-utilities.

About Forescout

For over 25 years, organizations and governments worldwide have trusted Forescout to secure their networks. From pioneering Network Access Control (NAC) to delivering Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA), Forescout leads the evolution of enterprise network security across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. The Forescout 4D Platform™ delivers comprehensive asset intelligence, continuous risk assessment, and dynamic control, over all managed and unmanaged assets, enhanced by the proprietary threat intelligence research of Vedere Labs. Leveraging agentic AI workflows with human-in-the-loop actions, Forescout continuously analyzes threats, orchestrates response, and integrates seamlessly with 180+ security and IT products.