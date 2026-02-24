SOLUM and SPAR International extend agreement for ESL and Digital Signage

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070) and SPAR International have extended their agreement as Preferred Supplier for Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and Digital Signage. SPAR International’s Preferred Supplier program is designed to help SPAR-licensed organisations worldwide evaluate and adopt trusted, competitive solutions more efficiently. With this selection, SOLUM is positioned as an official partner supporting SPAR organisations with ESL and Digital Signage solutions.

This Preferred Supplier selection formalizes cooperation between SPAR International and SOLUM, and SOLUM will continue to support SPAR organisations as they build and expand their digital retail environments.

SOLUM can supply SPAR licensed organisations with advanced and durable ESL and E-Paper solutions, including the latest Newton Core+ and Newton E-Paper 32” Series, alongside Digital Signage tailored to different store environments and use cases. Digital Signage can be delivered in multiple formats—including bar-type, dual-type, and standard signage—and can be configured and scaled flexibly as deployment needs evolve. Beyond communicating prices and in-store information, ESL and Digital Signage can also enable stores to utilise digital touchpoints as a communication space linked to retail media, supporting SPAR licensed organisations in expanding shopper engagement and creating new value in ways that fit their local market context.

SPAR International continues to develop global partnerships that support its licensed organisations and retailers as retail environments evolve, while staying grounded in its community-focused heritage and commitment to value for shoppers. “This selection is intended to support SPAR licensed organisations in more easily assessing and adopting proven digital solutions,” said Tom Rose, Head of International Operations at SPAR International. “By working with partners that can provide consistent quality and support, we aim to help strengthen digital capabilities across different market environments.”

Daniel Lee, CEO, SOLUM Europe, said, “Being chosen as a Preferred Supplier by SPAR International reflects trust in SOLUM’s ability to reliably supply and support ESL and Digital Signage solutions across diverse retail environments—not just individual products. We will continue to respect SPAR’s brand values and operating principles, while supporting SPAR organisations in using digital technologies in a practical and flexible way.”

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at https://www.solum-group.com.