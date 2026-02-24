Landmark Dividend Announces Successful Exit of Vault Digital Infrastructure Portfolio

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Landmark Dividend ("Landmark"), a leading acquirer, developer and manager of digital infrastructure real property, today announced the successful sale, alongside CVC DIF and Northleaf Capital Partners (“Northleaf”), of Vault Digital Infrastructure's ("Vault") US data center portfolio to Igneo Infrastructure Partners, the direct infrastructure business of First Sentier Investors.

Landmark served as manager of Vault, a joint venture owned by CVC DIF (49%), Northleaf (49%), and Landmark (2%). Over the life of the platform, Landmark was responsible for sourcing and acquiring assets, implementing value creation initiatives, and managing the portfolio through to a successful exit. At exit, the Vault portfolio consisted of seven co-location and enterprise data centers representing 75MW / 750,000 Sq. Ft. located in core US markets.

"This transaction demonstrates Landmark's ability to deliver results for our investment partners across the full lifecycle of digital infrastructure assets," said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Dividend. "From initial acquisition through active management and ultimate disposition, our team executed on the strategy we outlined at inception. We're pleased to have delivered a strong outcome for CVC DIF and Northleaf."

"Our approach at Vault was straightforward: acquire quality assets in strong markets, manage them well, and create value through operational excellence," said Karlton Holston, Executive Vice President – Data Centers at Landmark. "This transaction reflects the execution of that strategy and reinforces our track record in the digital infrastructure space. With over 70 data centers under management, we continue to see compelling opportunities in this sector."

