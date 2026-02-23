Pentadata and Esusu Partner To Deliver First of Its Kind Rental Data and Open Banking Data in one API for Leading Mortgage Providers and Lenders

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pentadata Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Esusu that brings rental payment data directly into the mainstream of credit underwriting and financial decisioning. Through this collaboration, lenders, banks, and fintechs will be able to access verified rent payment history alongside bank transaction and credit data through a single, standardized API, enabling more accurate risk assessment, broader credit access, and stronger financial inclusion outcomes at scale.

Pentadata pioneered the “financial data aggregator of aggregators” model, unifying open banking data from the leading single source data providers to power a one stop API of all consumer credit data for lenders. Esusu, the nation’s leading rental data and rent reporting platform, transforms rent payments into credit-building financial data by reporting verified on-time payments to the major credit bureaus. By embedding Esusu’s rental data into Pentadata’s unified data infrastructure, financial institutions can seamlessly operationalize rent payment insights within modern underwriting workflows and financial products.

Rental payment data is quickly moving into the mainstream of credit and financial systems. According to a 2025 TransUnion report, 13% of sampled renters now have rent payment history reported to credit bureaus, a figure that continues to rise as policymakers, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and major credit bureaus approve modern scoring models that include on-time rent payment history for mortgages.

Esusu captures verified on-time rent payments and reports them to all three major credit bureaus, building stronger credit profiles for millions of renters and creating new opportunities for financial inclusion. On average, Esusu renters see a 53 point increase in their credit score, going on to unlock $77 billion in credit including $49 billion in mortgages.

“We are excited to partner with Esusu to incorporate rental payment data into our financial data infrastructure,” said Pietro Grandinetti, CEO of Pentadata. “This integration helps lenders securely leverage richer financial data at scale to expand access to credit.”

Embedding rental data into Pentadata’s unified data infrastructure empowers fintechs, banks, credit bureaus, and other institutions to consistently access, normalize, and operationalize rent payment history for use in credit decisioning, risk models, and next-generation financial products. This integrated approach enables a more complete view of consumer financial health while reducing complexity for institutions seeking to responsibly expand access to credit.

Esusu’s goal is to build a financial system that works for everyone, starting with credit building. This aligns with Pentadata’s commitment to provide secure, permissioned financial data that benefits consumers. The partnership will drive innovative use cases such as enhanced credit scoring, alternative lending, and expanded tools for property owners and managers to improve resident outcomes.

About Pentadata

Pentadata believes in empowering developers and financial institutions with secure, permission-based access to diverse financial datasets through APIs, promoting innovation while protecting consumer data. For more information about Pentadata’s platform and partnerships, visit www.pentadatainc.com.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Its rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. Renters also have access to educational resources and insights to empower smarter financial decisions. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches more than 5 million rental units and 12 million renters across all 50 states. Learn more at esusurent.com.