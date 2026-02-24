DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LION Safety Solutions, a business unit of LION Group Inc., today announced a new partnership with Decontex Holding, to deliver its next-generation SuperCritical CO 2 PPE cleaning technology through LION TotalCare.

LION Announces Strategic Partnership with Decontex Holding to Advance LION TotalCare with SuperCritical CO2 Technology Share

The partnership brings the best available CO₂ cleaning technology to fire departments across the country. Over the next year, LION Safety Solutions will deploy SuperCritical CO 2 across its facilities nationwide, expanding access while continuing to deliver the expertise and support customers count on.

Invented by NASA and developed by Decontex, the award-winning SuperCritical CO 2 technology exceeds NFPA 1850 cleaning standards, as verified by an independent U.S. laboratory. Over the past decade, Decontex has refined the process in close collaboration with academic partners to ensure the science is precise, reliable, and scalable. To date, it has been used to clean more than one million pieces of PPE across 16 countries.

“We are always seeking ways to improve how we serve our customers,” said Mark Smith, CEO of LION Safety Solutions. “That means developing and delivering the best technologies available and deploying them in ways that make our solutions safer, more sustainable, and more effective. This partnership allows us to do exactly that — combining advanced innovation with the trusted expertise and support our fire service customers rely on.”

While the technology has earned its reputation internationally, all installations, servicing, and ongoing support will be managed locally through LION TotalCare in partnership with Decontex.

The partnership reflects LION’s value of holding itself to nothing short of excellence. By pairing Decontex’s advanced technology with LION TotalCare’s industry-renowned PPE care and maintenance program, fire departments gain access to superior solutions, broader availability across locations, and greater overall value.

“LION’s operational excellence, deep experience and expertise and commitment to the fire service, makes this partnership truly values-aligned,” said Tommy Verminck, CEO of Decontex Holding, “We couldn’t think of a better partner with who to deliver our technology at scale.”

LION TotalCare uses state-of-the-art cleaning technology and unmatched inspection and repair expertise to ensure each piece of PPE exceeds NFPA safety standards through its locations nationwide. For more than a century, LION has continued to evolve — not by standing still, but by investing in better tools, better partners, and better outcomes for its customers. This partnership represents the next step in that ongoing commitment.