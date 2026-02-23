Bayer, John Deere Further Integrate FieldView and Operations Center to Improve Customer Experience for 2026 Season

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer and John Deere today announced a new capability that simplifies how U.S. farmers and advisors move from agronomic decisions to precise execution in the field. Beginning this season, customers can wirelessly transfer FieldView™ prescriptions to create Work Plans in Operations Center™. This eliminates the need for thumb drives and other manual steps that slow down field activities and increase the risk of errors.

"This is about making innovation easier to use on every acre," said Jeremy Williams, Head of Digital Farming at Bayer Crop Science. “Farmers and advisors want simple, reliable ways to turn agronomic plans into action. By connecting FieldView scripts with Operations Center we’re removing friction, reducing setup time, and helping customers capture the full value of solutions like the Preceon Smart Corn System.”

For many customers, moving scripts from the office to the cab has required downloading files to thumb drives, physically transporting them to multiple fields, and manually configuring equipment monitors. The enhanced integration between FieldView and John Deere Operations Center streamlines this workflow to pair data-driven insights with machine execution. Farmers and advisors can now create scripts in FieldView and export them anytime to the Operations Center. This means no fumbling with thumb drives and no wasted time, energy or fuel to deliver FieldView scripts to John Deere equipment.

This capability advances Bayer’s North America Crop Science strategy to bring farmers a best‑in‑class, connected experience that maximizes the return on their investment in innovation. By ensuring that recommendations informed by Bayer’s R&D and digital platforms are executed accurately, growers are better positioned to unlock the full performance potential of Bayer technologies on every acre.

“Our mutual customers want streamlined workflows, not extra steps in the cab, providing increased efficiency and productivity,” said Chris Winkler, vice president digital software and solutions at John Deere. “By wirelessly delivering Work Plans and prescriptions straight to Operations Center, and to connected John Deere Gen4 and G5 displays, we are simplifying job setup and honoring what customers asked of us, making their platforms work better together so they get more from their data and equipment.”

In addition to simplifying setup, farmers and advisors can use Operations Center to monitor and evaluate job quality while fieldwork is underway. After the job is completed, two-way connectivity back to FieldView makes it easy to evaluate product performance and inform next-season decisions.

The capability is currently available for farmers participating in the Preceon Ground Breakers program in the United States. It is expected for broad U.S. launch in the coming weeks, followed by availability in other global regions later this year. FieldView experts are available to discuss this new capability at Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Booth #113, February 25-27.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.