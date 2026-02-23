City of Merced Selects HdL Companies for Business License Compliance and Tax Study Services

MERCED, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HdL Companies has contracted with the City of Merced, California to provide Business License Compliance and Professional Services.

“Strong compliance programs help ensure that all businesses contribute fairly, supporting transparency and strengthening the revenues communities rely on,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies. Share

The engagement focuses on compliance support to protect the City’s business license revenue stream. HdL’s Compliance services are designed to help identify unregistered businesses, support accurate reporting, address delinquencies, and promote fairness through a business-friendly, education-centric approach.

As part of the agreement, HdL will also provide a Tax Study under its Professional Services offerings. HdL’s professional services include tax studies, municipal code optimization, analytics, and support for special revenue projects, helping agencies evaluate revenue programs and support responsible planning.

“Strong compliance programs help ensure that all businesses contribute fairly, supporting transparency and strengthening the revenues communities rely on,” said Andy Nickerson, President and CEO of HdL Companies. “We’re honored to partner with the City of Merced on a compliance-first approach, paired with professional services that support data-informed planning and long-term stability.”

What this means for Merced’s business community and residents

Fairer outcomes: Compliance support intended to help ensure businesses are properly registered and reporting accurately.

Education-centric outreach: Business-friendly communications designed to resolve delinquencies and improve reporting with less friction.

Planning clarity: A tax study provides municipal insight to help leaders evaluate revenue programs and plan responsibly.

Program work will be conducted in coordination with the City of Merced.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies.