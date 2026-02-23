Bridger Photonics and Highwood Emissions Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Trusted, Defensible Methane Intelligence

BOZEMAN, Mont. & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridger Photonics and Highwood Emissions Management announced a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive methane solution for oil and gas operators across the globe. Together, the companies provide a coordinated, end-to-end offering that gives operators a trusted solution for methane detection, quantification, analytics, and measurement-informed reporting aligned to OGMP 2.0, the EU Methane Regulation (EUMR), and MiQ.

As emissions accountability accelerates globally, operators face rising expectations to collect high-quality data and that withstands external scrutiny. Yet, in many organizations, measurement, analysis, and reporting remain siloed across multiple vendors and systems, creating risk and increasing operational friction.

By delivering defined data-to-decision workflows and coordinated program management, Bridger and Highwood reduce this burden on operators and accelerate outcomes. Operators gain clear insight into emissions sources, operational priorities, and compliance obligations - without the added complexity of coordinating multiple vendors. The result is faster decision-making, reduced safety exposure and operational disruption, and measurement-informed compliance outcomes.

Bridger Photonics delivers best-in-class aerial methane detection and quantification grounded in precision engineering and proven methodology. Highwood Emissions Management applies rigorous reconciliation, analytics, and compliance workflows to ensure measured data translates into audit-ready reporting. This partnership brings together two recognized leaders to deliver trust to operators across the globe and at every stage, from measurement through reporting.

“Our priority is delivering trusted data that operators can act on with speed and clarity,” said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics. “This partnership simplifies the path from detection to reporting, reducing workflow friction while strengthening overall emissions programs. The result is greater efficiency, stronger defensibility, and more time focused on running their assets.”

“This partnership offers what operators require today: confidence and simplicity,” said Thomas Fox, CEO of Highwood Emissions Management. “Our clients choose Highwood because we are rigorous, independent, and grounded in science. By aligning with Bridger, we are delivering a comprehensive solution that ensures methane data is not only measured accurately but translated into defensible outcomes.”

Across enterprise-scale deployments, emissions analytics, and high-stakes regulatory cycles, the need for aligned, defensible measurement and reporting continues to grow. This announcement reflects that shift, bringing together complementary capabilities to help operators strengthen operational performance while meeting rigorous methane standards.

About Bridger Photonics

Bridger is the global leader in aerial methane detection data for operators throughout the oil and gas value chain, helping them detect, locate, and mitigate methane leaks from operations. Bridger has helped many customers achieve OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard, working with operators like Cheniere, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, Diversified, EQT, Woodside, and Exxon. Bridger provides the data today’s operators need to quickly and efficiently stop methane emissions.

About Highwood Emissions Management

Highwood Emissions Management helps oil and gas companies navigate OGMP 2.0, EUMR and other methane frameworks with confidence. Our proven platform - developed with industry leaders and backed by expert consulting and education - accelerates certification, delivers audit-ready reporting, and streamlines methane workflows. Trusted by companies responsible for over 10% of global oil and gas output, Highwood has a track record of enabling clients to achieve Gold Standard with Level 5 reporting, across complex operations. As the leader in methane reporting, strategy and compliance, we eliminate data gaps and guesswork. When the pressure is on to meet the world’s toughest standards and strengthen investor confidence we deliver - turning compliance into strategic advantage.