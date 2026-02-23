MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guala Closures, a global leader in specialty beverage and pharmaceutical closure solutions, has acquired Vinventions’ screwcap production business located in Rosarito, Mexico, expanding its manufacturing footprint in North America and strengthening its supply capabilities for the U.S. wine and spirits market.

Guala Closures expands manufacturing footprint in Mexico to support U.S. wine and spirits market. Share

Established in 2024, the Rosarito plant is a state-of-the-art facility specializing in the production of high-quality 30x60 aluminium closures, with a total installed capacity exceeding 200 million units per year and the potential for further expansion.

Due to its strategic location and access to the North American market, the acquisition will provide Guala Closures with additional capacity to support growing demand from its U.S. wine and spirits customers, ensuring short lead times and an enhanced level of customer service under favorable transportation and trade conditions.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in advancing our growth strategy for the North American wine closures market,” said Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures. “Establishing a dedicated production site in Mexico, which adds to our existing large plant in San José Iturbide, allows us to be closer to our U.S. customers and respond more effectively to their needs – particularly those of the small and medium-sized winemakers that require a more tailored, local, and flexible supply base. With this transaction, we are also laying the groundwork for further expansions and future growth as we expect demand to continue to increase.”

Guala Closures has been present in Mexico since 1979 with the establishment of Guala Closures Mexico, that, together with Guala Closures North America’s Fairfield facility, have been focused on serving wine and spirits customers across the U.S. market. Alongside spirits, the U.S. wine market continues to be a priority growth area for Guala Closures, supported by consistent performance and strong results in recent years. The transaction aligns with the company’s broader strategy of pursuing targeted acquisitions to reinforce its leadership in high-value beverage closure segments and key geographic markets.

About Guala Closures

As creators of closure solutions, Guala Closures delivers premium, innovative, and sustainable closure systems that protect products, enhance user experience, and strengthen brand value. With 40 production facilities and a presence in over 100 countries, the Group is a global leader in specialty beverage and pharmaceutical closure solutions. Through close collaboration with customers and design studios, Guala Closures turns ideas into high-performance, manufacturable solutions.

In the year prior to September 2025, the Group recorded over €936 million in revenue, powered by over 5,000 employees, seven product development and innovation centres, and 200+ patents, underscoring its commitment to innovation and industry leadership. For more information, please visit Guala Closures and follow the company page on LinkedIn.