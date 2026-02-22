Pertamina and Halliburton Sign an Integrated Unconventional Fracturing MOU in Indonesia

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PT Pertamina (Persero), Indonesia’s state-owned integrated energy company, and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), a global leader in energy services and technology, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to accelerate the deployment of advanced well construction and stimulation technologies in Indonesia. Under this MOU, Pertamina and Halliburton intend to evaluate opportunities for multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, acid stimulation, advanced cementing services, as well as the potential application of closed-loop automation and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve drilling and fracturing performance in selected onshore fields.

“The cooperation forms an integral part of Pertamina’s sustainable transformation of upstream production, increasing national lifting and ensuring reliable energy supply,” said Simon A. Mantiri, President Director of PT Pertamina. “With the support of advanced technology and global expertise, we are confident that mature fields can be revitalized and optimized to unlock their full potential, enabling the fields to, once again, be productive and contribute to national energy production.”

“Halliburton integrates proven unconventional methodologies with localized reservoir insights to improve performance, strengthen local capabilities, and deliver technology-based solutions that maximize asset value for our customers,” said Martin White, senior vice president, Asia Pacific, Halliburton. “Our team brings global experience to local field operations to improve stimulation effectiveness and optimize production.”

The MOU expands Halliburton’s unconventional completions footprint in Indonesia and emphasizes how the company’s collaborative approach maximizes asset value.

