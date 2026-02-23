Exa Capital Acquires Flow Software

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exa Capital today announces the acquisition of Flow Software, a leading systems and data integration solutions provider serving businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Flow Software delivers a powerful integration-as-a-service platform purpose-built to help organizations automate data flows, unify information across disparate systems, and enable faster, more informed decision-making. Through its flagship Statelake platform, Flow connects ERP, WMS, CRM, 3PL, EDI, and eCommerce systems into a unified, managed environment, eliminating manual workflows and keeping critical data flowing reliably across retail, logistics, FMCG, and distribution operations. With an 11-year average customer partnership and over 140 businesses supported, Flow has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted integration partners in the ANZ market.

The acquisition marks Exa Capital's second portfolio company in New Zealand, deepening its international presence in the ANZ market.

“Flow has built a durable and highly respected business with a strong leadership team and a loyal customer base across Australia and New Zealand,” said Omer Sajid, Founder and CEO at Exa. “Their platform plays a critical role in transforming fragmented data into reliable, actionable insights. We’re excited to deepen our presence in the region and support Flow’s continued growth while preserving the independence and culture that have driven their success.”

“Flow has earned trust over two decades by doing one thing exceptionally well – delivering reliable integrations across complex environments,” said David Masters, CEO at Flow Software. “Exa’s permanent backing means we can extend that track record by expanding capabilities, supporting more customers, and continuing to deliver the reliability our partners depend on.”

Flow Software enters its next chapter with strong backing and will continue to operate independently under Exa Capital’s decentralized model, maintaining its existing leadership, team, and customer relationships.

About Exa Capital

Founded in 2020, Exa Capital focuses on a buy-and-hold strategy for enterprise software companies. Exa Capital’s permanent hold model aligns with founders’ vision of legacy protection and the long-term sustainable growth of their businesses.