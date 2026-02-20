Newton Golf Signs Exclusive Distribution Partnership with VOICE CADDIE, Targeting World's Third Largest Golf Market

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf equipment innovator applying physics-driven engineering to golf performance, has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with VC Inc. (VOICE CADDIE), a leading provider of golf rangefinders and GPS devices based in the Republic of Korea, for wholesale and retail distribution in South Korea.

“Newton Golf’s science-based shaft engineering, designed to enhance golfer performance, closely aligns with VOICE CADDIE’s spirit of innovation,” said Juno Kim, CEO and President of VOICE CADDIE. Share

“Newton Golf’s science-based shaft engineering, designed to enhance golfer performance, closely aligns with VOICE CADDIE’s spirit of innovation,” said Juno Kim, CEO and President of VOICE CADDIE. “With our deep understanding of the Korean golf market and the brand credibility we have built, we are confident in our ability to effectively introduce Newton’s advanced technologies to golfers in Korea.”

VOICE CADDIE brings unmatched scale and credibility to the partnership, having been consistently ranked as South Korea’s leading golf technology and rangefinder brand. The company operates the country’s largest database of real-world round and shot data, analyzing a reported more than 2.8 million scorecards from hundreds of thousands of golfers in 2015. Its distance measurement products have held the top market position for seven consecutive years as of late 2024, according to Maeil Business Newspaper, and the company’s global standing was further reinforced when it was named the Official Rangefinder of the LPGA Tour in 2021.

VOICE CADDIE will be responsible for the promotion, marketing, and sale of Newton Golf products throughout the country. The partnership establishes a strategic platform to expand Newton Golf’s brand presence and accelerate commercial growth in one of the world’s most sophisticated and performance driven golf markets.

South Korea represents a significant global golf market with a strong culture of premium equipment adoption, advanced club fitting, and technology led performance optimization. It is renowned for having one of the highest per-golfer equipment spend rates in the world, reflecting the market’s strong demand for premium golf technology and innovation. Korea has been reported as the world’s third-largest golf market, with the total golf equipment manufacturing market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to $15.2 billion by 2033, according to Verified Market Reports.

Through this distribution partnership, Newton Golf expects to broaden access to its physics engineered product portfolio, including its Motion™ and Fast Motion™ driver shafts, while maintaining brand integrity and pricing discipline.

“South Korea is a strategically important market for Newton Golf, characterized by highly engaged golfers who value precision, innovation, and performance,” said Dr. Greg Campbell, CEO of Newton Golf. “As Korea’s largest brand for real-world golf data and golf rangefinders, VOICE CADDIE brings deep market knowledge, proven distribution capabilities, and a strong alignment with our brand values. This partnership positions us to scale internationally while delivering scientifically advanced products to a discerning golf community.”

The distribution partnership includes defined performance expectations, brand governance standards, and compliance with Newton Golf’s global marketing, digital, and intellectual property policies. Newton Golf will support the partnership with approved marketing materials, technical resources, and brand guidelines to ensure consistency across the region.

The distribution partnership follows Newton Golf’s recent launch of its dedicated Japanese e‑commerce platform, NewtonGolf.jp, which expanded the company’s direct‑to‑consumer presence in Japan, one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated golf markets. Together, the company’s direct‑to‑consumer strategy in Japan and its distributor‑led expansion in South Korea reflect a balanced approach to international growth, designed to increase global reach, strengthen engagement with golfers across Asia, and reinforce Newton Golf’s position as a leader in science‑driven golf innovation.

About VOICE CADDIE

Revolutionary innovation isn't just a goal - it's our driving force. We aim to fundamentally transform the golfing experience. Through intensive research and experimentation, we strive to anticipate and address the evolving needs of golfers everywhere. For more information, visit voicecaddie.com.

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics. For more information, visit newtongolf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s growth strategy, product innovation and development, expansion of distribution channels, brand adoption among professional fitters and golfers, anticipated market opportunities, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; competition in the golf equipment market; the Company’s ability to execute its strategic initiatives; supply chain disruptions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.