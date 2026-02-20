Telekom Srbija Group Announces Platinum Sponsorship of EXPO 2027 Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telekom Srbija Group today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued leadership in digital innovation and infrastructure across the region.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Telekom Srbija will play a central role in delivering the digital backbone of EXPO 2027, powering connectivity and enabling the state-of-the-art technological infrastructure that will support one of the largest international events ever hosted in Serbia.

EXPO 2027 represents a defining moment for Belgrade, Serbia, and the wider region. For Telekom Srbija, the partnership is both a strategic commitment and a landmark opportunity to demonstrate the full strength of its technological ecosystem on a global stage.

Telekom Srbija will also host its own pavilion at EXPO 2027, creating an immersive space to showcase its technologies, innovation platforms and future-facing solutions.

Vladimir Lučić, CEO of Telekom Srbija, stated: “EXPO 2027 is a milestone moment for Serbia and for Telekom Srbija. It is an opportunity to show the world exactly how we are shaping technological change. As a trusted partner in this project, Telekom Srbija is proud to support EXPO 2027 by delivering advanced digital infrastructure and presenting the strength of our innovative ecosystem on the international stage.”

About EXPO 2027

EXPO 2027 Belgrade will be an International Exhibition and the largest global event ever organised in Serbia. As a platform for innovation, dialogue and cooperation, EXPO brings nations together to address the challenges facing humanity and explore solutions that shape the future. Beyond showcasing cutting-edge technologies and ideas, EXPO 2027 will transform Belgrade into a hub of creativity and connection, leaving a lasting economic and societal legacy for Serbia and the region.

About Telekom Srbija Group

The Telekom Srbija Group, headquartered in Serbia and operating in 13 countries across Europe and beyond (SER, BIH, MNE, CRO, SI, NMK, TUR, AUT, CH, GER, USA, NL, BE), is one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe, and a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans. With nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 13,000 employees, the Group provides services in four key segments: fixed telephony, mobile communications, internet, and multimedia.