Attain Finance Enters into New Canadian Credit Facility

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attain Finance (“Attain” or the “Company”), a leading consumer finance company, today announced it entered into a new C$200 million credit facility that will refinance its prior Canadian SPV facility. The new credit facility is led by affiliates of ATLAS SP Partners (“ATLAS”) and funds managed by Stone Point Credit LLC.

The new facility effectively lowers Attain’s cost of capital and offers more favorable credit terms such as a higher advance rate, while increasing Attain’s capacity to pursue new business opportunities in Canada. The credit agreement further enhances the Company’s financial flexibility and supports its continued growth within its target markets.

"We are pleased to further enhance our capital structure and continue to drive growth in Canada with this credit facility, which reflects the continued confidence our lending partners have in our long-term strategy,” said Doug Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Attain Finance. “The facility improves our cost of funds and will enable us to further grow our Canadian business. We're excited to partner with ATLAS and Stone Point Credit, who share our commitment to responsible and disciplined growth in our business.”

About Attain

Attain Finance is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 50 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers with a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. Our brands include Heights Finance in the United States and LendDirect and Cash Money in Canada.

For more information about Attain Finance, please visit www.attainfinance.com.

About ATLAS SP Partners

ATLAS is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset-backed solutions. ATLAS is proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit www.atlas-sp.com.

About Stone Point Credit

Stone Point Credit is the credit-investing platform established by Stone Point Capital, with more than $12 billion of assets under management. Stone Point Credit manages a range of private and liquid credit strategies, with a focus on investments in the financial services, business services, software and technology, and healthcare services sectors. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com/credit.