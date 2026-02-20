Avia Collaborates With California MBA Students for Mobile Games Market Research

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AviaGames, an award-winning mobile gaming developer, has teamed up with UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management MBA program (Rady Action Project) for a strategic marketing research project focused on Avia’s popular title, Solitaire Clash.

Through March 2026, the UC San Diego student team will conduct a research-driven marketing and competitive review of Solitaire Clash within the broader casual and solitaire gaming market. The project is designed to explore how the game can expand its player base while continuing to support its strong existing audience, through an analysis of market dynamics, player motivations and competitive positioning within the skill-based gaming space.

With more than 60M total downloads and 450M monthly tournaments, Solitaire Clash has remained at the top of its genre on iOS and Galaxy Store and one of Avia’s most successful titles. The project will provide MBA students a real-world learning opportunity and the results will inform Solitaire Clash’s high-level audience strategy, messaging and long-term growth in the U.S. market.

“At Avia, we are committed to the importance of academic research to better serve our player audience,” stated Vickie Yanjuan Chen, CEO and Founder, Avia. “We are excited to partner with UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management to develop Solitaire Clash into a premier mobile title through new research and data-driven feedback.”

“The Rady Action Project allows our experienced MBA students to apply executive-level thinking and communications to real business challenges while delivering meaningful value to the corporations and our students," said Sandy Kenny, Executive Director of MBA Rady Action Project.

Solitaire Clash envelops players in the world of solitaire to strategically play their cards for a fun gaming experience or a competitive challenge with the chance to earn rewards and exciting in-game items. With diverse multiplayer tournaments, mini-games such as Flower Frenzy and Puzzle Mania, events and more, Solitaire Clash takes players on a memorable skill-based solitaire experience. Players can download the game here for free.

About AviaGames

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual top apps including "Solitaire Clash", "Bingo Tour'' and "8 Ball Strike". Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.