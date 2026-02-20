LiveRamp Partners With Scowtt to Unlock AI-powered Optimization Using Predictive First-party Data Signals

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced a partnership with Scowtt, the AI-powered advertising optimization platform, to integrate Scowtt’s predictive AI models into LiveRamp’s data collaboration platform. As the first such partnership of its kind, LiveRamp and Scowtt will deliver unmatched value-based performance optimization to major platforms and programmatic destinations, seamlessly driving superior outcomes for every marketer.

“Scowtt’s mission to use AI to help advertisers unlock the potential of their CRM data aligns perfectly with LiveRamp’s focus on using data collaboration to supercharge the benefits of data,” said Eduardo Indacochea, CEO and Founder of Scowtt. “LiveRamp is the first to combine the power of data collaboration with Scowtt’s CRM-driven prediction and proprietary conversion value models. This creates a new way to deliver better optimization for marketers, where clients are seeing 40%+ improvement in ROAS by leveraging data in a way that was never possible before.”

Scowtt’s models leverage customers’ first-party CRM data to create predictive, real-time signals that dramatically improve advertising performance — without requiring any organizational change or new platform adoption. Scowtt’s models will be available in the LiveRamp platform, enabling customers to seamlessly activate predictive optimization scores with their audiences. LiveRamp customers, including brands with limited CRM data, will also be able to leverage third-party data on targeting and intent to further enhance the performance of the Scowtt integration.

LiveRamp’s deterministic identity helps its customers to connect individual consumer data across touchpoints, powering better marketing and more relevant experiences. Marketers can now simultaneously use these people-based insights in conjunction with Scowtt’s predictive optimization, yielding even better results while upholding privacy protections. Scowtt’s integration with LiveRamp will power a unified conversion value model, which can then be used to enable continuous dynamic optimization for marketers.

“LiveRamp is committed to helping our customers harness the cutting edge of AI tools, both within our platform, as well as through our extensive data collaboration network of integrations and partners,” said Dave Eisenberg, Chief Strategy Officer at LiveRamp. “LiveRamp customers can be assured they’re maximizing media performance via Scowtt’s proven AI models, built by experts that know the major platforms inside and out.”

To learn more about how to leverage the Scowtt partnership in your campaigns, contact ventures@liveramp.com.

