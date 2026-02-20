G42 Joins Forces with Credo AI To Advance Responsible AI Adoption Across Global South

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group and Responsible AI champion, and Credo AI, a leader in AI governance and trustworthy AI solutions, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance Responsible AI across the Global South. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders focused on translating AI progress into real-world outcomes.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, both organizations share a conviction that Responsible AI must move beyond principle-based commitments toward operational practice, particularly in regions characterized by diverse regulatory environments, institutional capacities, and societal priorities. As such, the MoU reflects a shared leadership perspective on how Responsible AI can be scaled, adapted, and embedded as a core principle across emerging markets.

“AI innovation and AI governance must advance together,” said Dr. Andrew Jackson, Group Chief AI Officer at G42. “When trust is engineered into the system from the start, innovation accelerates, deployment is smoother and adoption happens faster at scale. Building on G42’s experience of deploying AI at a national and global scale, this partnership with Credo AI is about accelerating trusted AI so innovation can move faster, adoption can be responsible, and AI can deliver meaningful impact across economies and societies.”

“Enterprises scaling AI need more than ambition — they need speed with control, and governance they can measure,” said Navrina Singh, CEO of Credo AI. “Our partnership with G42 gives organizations across the Middle East and Global South the capability to deploy AI faster, govern it at scale, and turn responsible adoption into genuine competitive advantage. This matters even more as AI becomes agentic. When your AI is making autonomous decisions, the enterprises that govern it best will be the ones that deploy it furthest and fastest.”

Over the years, G42 has demonstrated its leadership through initiatives such as the establishment of the Responsible AI Future Foundation, launched with Microsoft, its Frontier AI Safety Framework, and participation in global efforts including the Frontier AI Safety Commitments, the WEF AI Governance Alliance, and the Bletchley Declaration. G42 has also issued its Responsible AI Transparency Report and Responsible AI Compendium, demonstrating how its commitment to trusted, secure AI is put into practice.

Since pioneering the AI Governance category in 2020, Credo AI has established itself as the standard for Trusted AI by building the industry’s first continuous, contextual AI governance platform and the largest repository of codified AI policies, risk controls, and regulatory mappings. Credo AI is used by Fortune 500 companies to implement governance aligned to frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO/IEC 42001, and has engaged with policymakers and standards communities across the U.S., Europe, and Asia to advance practical approaches to trustworthy AI.

The collaboration will consider the design of practical governance frameworks, risk monitoring tools, and education programs that empower policymakers and professionals to put responsible AI into action.

The partnership aligns with the India AI Impact Summit's mission of translating AI advances into real-world outcomes that serve diverse global populations.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group and a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities today. To know more, visit www.g42.ai.

About Credo AI

Credo AI is the leading AI governance and trust platform, enabling Fortune 500 and governments to scale Generative and Agentic AI with confidence, control, and accountability. Built for regulated environments and national AI platforms, Credo AI helps organizations manage AI risk, enforce controls, and align with frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO/IEC 42001. Recognized as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and a Leader in Forrester’s AI Governance Solutions WAVE report, Credo AI powers trusted AI at global scale.

To know more, visit www.credo.ai