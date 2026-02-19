Wytec International Has Negotiated an AI-Powered Co-Development Technology Agreement with APEX IP LLC for its Public Safety Platform Technology

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wytec International, Inc. (OTCQB: WYTC) (“Wytec” or the “Company”), a developer of AI-powered public safety solutions, today announced that it is entering into a Co-Development Technology Agreement (the “Technology Agreement”) with Apex Protocol IP LLC (“Apex Protocol”), a Wyoming-based intellectual property holding company owned by Omnia Capital, to co-develop a proprietary AI-powered public safety monitoring platform. “The Technology Agreement represents a significant step in advancing Wytec’s Public Safety platform connected to its MSA with the North Central Council of Governments,” says William Gray, President/CEO of Wytec.

Technology License and Development Agreement

Under the terms of the proposed Technology Agreement, Wytec will co-develop the Apex Protocol with Apex IP LLC executing a Pilot Test scheduled for March 1st, 2026. The Pilot Test will be in conjunction with Wytec’s current Master Service Agreement (MSA) with the North Central Texas Council of Governments including the 90,000+ Civic Marketplace Members consisting of city and county governments, transportation authorities, police stations and independent school districts throughout the United States.

About the APEX Protocol

The Apex Protocol is a purpose-built, AI-powered public safety assessment and monitoring platform. Current development status now includes Key components consisting of a Wytec Public Safety Index (WPSI), a 500-point scoring framework for quantifying institutional safety readiness; a five-protocol assessment system; an AI Safety Intelligence; automated report generation; and a multi-source data enrichment pipeline incorporating over 30 API integrations all supported by an instant Chat GTP voice response Agent called Wyatt AI capable of answering simple or highly technical questions related to Wytec’s AI public safety solutions. The platform is designed to provide standardized, quantifiable safety assessments for K–12 schools, higher education institutions, churches, hospitals, government buildings, and other facilities while currently offering Gunshot and Vape Detection solutions supported by advanced in-building cellular coverage. The pre-launch version of the Apex Protocol can be viewed at https://publicsafety.solutions/.

About Wytec International, Inc.

Wytec International, Inc. (OTCQB: WYTC) is a San Antonio, Texas-based technology company focused on the design, development, and deployment of AI-powered public safety solutions. The Company’s Integrated Public Safety Solutions (IPSS) system combines proprietary Smart Sensors, AI-driven gunshot detection technology, cellular signal enhancement through multiple partnerships, environmental monitoring capabilities, and edge computing infrastructure. To learn more about Wytec, please visit www.wytecintl.ai, call us toll-free at 888-284-4531, or email us at pr@wytecintl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.