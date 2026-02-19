CrowdStrike and Qualtrics Extend Security for Customer and Employee Experience Programs with New Integration

AUSTIN, Texas & PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Qualtrics today announced a new integration that adds a new layer of security to customer and employee experience programs, giving organizations real-time visibility to detect and address risks proactively.

The integration connects CrowdStrike Falcon® Shield with the Qualtrics XM Platform to provide organizations with real-time visibility and automated protection for user activity, permission, configurations, and data access. Security teams can now detect misconfigurations, flag unusual access, identify bot activity, and enforce policies automatically within Qualtrics to reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and secure the experiences that drive customer and employee relationships.

With data misuse ranked as consumers’ top AI concern (53%), organizations that demonstrate trustworthy data practices see up to a 10-point increase in customer comfort with personalization. Through the new Qualtrics integration, Falcon Shield extends protection into customer and employee experience programs, recognizing their growing business impact and the sensitive data they hold. Organizations can now trust their data is protected at the highest levels out of the box, allowing them to scale and accelerate their investments in customer and employee experience.

“Every company competes on experience, and experience is built on trust,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “By integrating Falcon Shield with the Qualtrics XM Platform, we’re helping customers secure their most valuable data and ensure the integrity of every interaction. Together, we’re enabling organizations to innovate faster and operate with confidence.”

"Trust is the currency of innovation in business today, especially when delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences," said Assaf Keren, Chief Security Officer, Qualtrics. "Through this integration, our customers have the visibility and control they need to secure AI-driven workflows while moving at the speed modern business demands, as well as knowing their data is protected by the highest standards of security and ethics.”

The integration delivers:

Real-time visibility and control: Continuous monitoring of user and agent activity, permissions, and configurations within Qualtrics XM to identify and mitigate risk.

Continuous monitoring of user and agent activity, permissions, and configurations within Qualtrics XM to identify and mitigate risk. Automated protection: Falcon Shield detects misconfigurations, anomalous access, and risky integrations, enabling proactive, policy-based remediation.

Falcon Shield detects misconfigurations, anomalous access, and risky integrations, enabling proactive, policy-based remediation. Unified SaaS security: Extends CrowdStrike’s SaaS protection into Qualtrics XM for a consolidated view of risk.

Extends CrowdStrike’s SaaS protection into Qualtrics XM for a consolidated view of risk. Seamless deployment: Delivered through Falcon Shield APIs for streamlined, scalable enablement.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is trusted by thousands of the world’s best organizations to power exceptional customer and employee experiences that build deep human connections, increase customer loyalty, boost employee engagement, and drive business success. Our advanced AI and specialized Experience Agents™ allow businesses and governments to proactively interact with customers and employees in personalized ways across every channel and touchpoint, respond in-the-moment to fix or improve experiences, and stay across the latest market trends and opportunities.