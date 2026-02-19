Udemy Partners with Google to Launch First-of-its-Kind "Learn AI with Google" Plan

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a global AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today announced the launch of its new Learn AI with Google plan. This plan brings Google's newly launched AI Professional Certificate to more than 84 million Udemy learners, enabling them to master in-demand AI skills and learn directly from Google experts to meet the growing demand for AI skills in today's workforce.

Learn AI with Google is the first comprehensive AI subscription by Udemy for individual learners. This subscription offers access to an AI curriculum designed by experts at Google, coupled with a three month access to Google AI Pro for hands-on practice, all in a single integrated offering that goes beyond traditional courses. The all-in-one subscription delivers 3 Google AI learning pathways with access to the most advanced Google AI models. It includes:

Google's AI curriculum including Google AI Essentials, Accelerate Your Job Search with Al, and the latest Google AI Professional Certificate

Expert-led instruction from trusted Google AI experts with hands on activities

Access to Google’s most advanced models with three months of Google AI Pro at no cost (terms apply)

A chance to earn industry-recognized credentials from Google demonstrating AI fluency

“Our data speaks volumes about the current skills gap. Nearly 70% of employee upskilling efforts across the globe focus on AI skills," said Ramji Sundararajan, President of Consumer at Udemy. "Our partnership with Google represents a pivotal moment in career advancement, empowering professionals with the practical skills they need to grow in their roles and drive meaningful results from day one."

"AI is changing how we work, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to benefit from it," said Natalia Broitman, Head of Growth, Grow with Google. "Drawing on our experience training millions of people in digital skills, we’re excited to bring these resources to Udemy’s global platform—empowering workers in every field with the hands-on practice and job-ready skills that employers value most."

To access the new Udemy-Google offering, visit udemy.com/partner/google/learn-ai/.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) is an AI-powered skills acceleration platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies, including Ericsson, Samsung SDS America, On24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco, with hubs across the United States, Australia, India, Ireland, Mexico, and Türkiye.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through Grow with Google, the company has trained more than 13 million Americans in digital skills since 2017.