Hotshot and Legora Announce Collaboration to Help Law Firms Drive Successful AI Adoption Through Training

NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotshot, the learning platform for lawyers, has partnered with Legora, the AI workspace built for legal teams. This collaboration will provide support for law firms as they adopt and roll out AI through practical, lawyer-centered training.

This partnership reflects a shared belief that meaningful AI adoption starts with great training that helps lawyers understand what AI can do, how it fits into their workflows, and how to implement it responsibly in real scenarios. The work builds on the training and rollout resources Legora already provides to its customers, as well as Hotshot’s established foundation of AI training for lawyers.

Hotshot will develop and deliver training resources in close collaboration with Legora, focused on helping lawyers understand and use Legora in the context of their day-to-day legal work. Through a new series of high-level, use-case-driven videos on its platform, Hotshot will demonstrate Legora’s capabilities in the context of real legal work. The videos will focus on how Legora supports core workflows for litigation and transactional teams, emphasizing what the technology makes possible rather than step-by-step product instruction.

In addition, Hotshot will develop experiential, instructor-led workshops that let lawyers practice using Legora on simulated matters before applying the technology to live client work, providing them with the knowledge and experience they need to use it effectively. The first training content is expected to be available over the coming months and will be available exclusively on Hotshot’s platform.

The collaboration was driven by sustained demand from law firms themselves, with stakeholders regularly asking for additional, flexible training options that build on existing programs and help lawyers gain confidence over time. Training offerings complement and supplement the resources already provided by Legora, giving firms additional ways to support lawyers at different stages of AI adoption.

Legora customers will be able to access the Legora-focused training content on Hotshot at no additional cost. Hotshot customers interested in exploring or piloting Legora will also be able to access the content, providing a practical way to evaluate how the technology could fit into their practice.

Max Junestrand, CEO of Legora, said: “Our customers are thinking carefully about how lawyers learn and adopt AI in practice. By working with Hotshot, we’re giving firms additional ways to help their lawyers learn, practice, and build confidence using AI in the context of real legal work.”

Ian Nelson, Co-Founder of Hotshot, added: “AI training works best when it builds on a strong foundation. By layering Legora-specific use cases and hands-on practice on top of our existing AI training, we’re giving firms another way to support lawyers as AI becomes part of everyday practice.”

About Hotshot

Hotshot is a learning platform for lawyers that supports on-demand, experiential, and interactive learning. Hotshot offers 350+ short, practical courses across legal, AI, business, and professional skills topics, and offers CLE in nearly all U.S. jurisdictions. Its customers include half of the Am Law 100, regional and boutique firms, top law schools, and companies. Learn more at www.hotshotlegal.com.

About Legora

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by tens of thousands of legal professionals at more than 700 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 markets, including Bird & Bird, Cleary Gottlieb, White & Case, Linklaters, Deloitte, Dentons, and Goodwin.