Leo Expands Service Offering Through Investments in Bevara Building Services and Blackfin

PEWAUKEE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leo, a network of expert facilities management service providers, announced today that it has partnered with Bevara Building Services (“Bevara”) and Blackfin, two industry-leading providers of dedicated on-site building engineers. Leo is building a national facility service business by partnering with exceptional companies and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 1996 in Pewaukee, WI, Bevara is committed to delivering high quality, cost-effective solutions for facilities nationwide. With a team of over 200 skilled engineers who are available to support customer needs 24/7, Bevara prides itself on providing unparalleled service.

Blackfin boasts a similar reputation for delivering complete customer satisfaction across decades of service. Since its founding in Kansas City, KS in 2006, Blackfin has grown from a local provider to a team of over 80 expert engineers that is dedicated to providing high quality, custom services to commercial and industrial property managers across the nation.

Through this investment with Leo, Bevara and Blackfin will be brought together to enhance both companies’ service offerings and capabilities. This partnership will enable Bevara and Blackfin to offer further growth opportunities for their teams and to expand their geographic service reach.

“The Leo team was very fair and equitable throughout the partnership process, always approaching discussions with consideration for all parties,” said Cory Pederson, President of Bevara. “Leo’s mentality of putting people first gave us confidence that we were building a partnership in alignment with Bevara’s culture. I’m very excited to be able to team up with a larger organization that expands our service capabilities for our existing clientele and to see how we can bring value to Leo’s current customers.”

“Our merger with Bevara and Leo offers clients the best of both worlds: a deeper bench of engineers for reliable local coverage across the U.S. and access to a much broader range of facility services,” said John Pauley, former owner of Blackfin.

“John and Cory have built outstanding organizations with strong cultures and deep technical credibility, and we’re excited to support them in their next chapter of growth,” said Cecil Moore, Leo CEO. “Welcoming nearly 300 field professionals from Bevara and Blackfin further accelerates Leo’s expansion in enterprise service capabilities and enables us to be an even better partner to our customers.”

About Bevara Building Services

Bevara delivers exceptional solutions for all facility needs, from building engineering and maintenance to electrical projects to inspections. With a team of expert technicians and an award-winning culture, Bevara has become a trusted provider for facilities across the nation since its start in 1996. For more information, please visit bevarabuildingservices.com.

About Blackfin

With two decades of expertise in operating and maintaining commercial buildings, Blackfin excels in providing owners and property managers with excellent building engineers and technical support for facilities across the U.S. Blackfin serves commercial properties including office, retail, and privately owned government real estate. For more information, please visit blackfinllc.com.

About Leo

Leo is a facility services platform offering an expansive range of interior and exterior solutions, delivered through a team of expert self-perform technicians and a vetted network of service partners. With a commitment to providing excellent quality for all customers, Leo is the trusted single-source provider for regional and national clients throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit poweredbyleo.com.

About Orion Group

Orion is a commercial and industrial field services holding company that invests in market-leading businesses. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion builds national businesses across multiple field services sectors. Orion is the holding company that supports Leo. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.