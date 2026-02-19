PX Holdings Inc. and Redwood Logistics Announce Strategic Partnership Following Acquisition of Freight Exchange of North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PX Holdings Inc., the parent company of Pure Freight Lines Ltd. and Pure Freight Management, and Redwood Logistics, the most technologically advanced fourth-party logistics (4PL) provider, today announced a strategic expansion of their relationship following PX Holdings’ acquisition of Freight Exchange of North America from Redwood Logistics.

The transaction is designed to accelerate growth for Pure Freight while positioning Redwood to extend its 4PL model across a broader transportation platform built on complementary strengths and continued collaboration.

“This acquisition represents a major step forward in our growth strategy, but just as importantly, it strengthens our partnership with Redwood,” said Milo Dubak, CEO, PX Holdings Inc. and Pure Freight Lines Ltd. “By bringing Freight Exchange of North America into the PX Holdings, we are expanding our footprint in Chicago, the Midwest, and key U.S.–Mexico border markets while creating more consistent, long-term opportunities for our customers, drivers, and owner-operators.”

Through the continued collaboration, Pure Freight gains additional scale, asset-backed capacity, and operational density, particularly across Midwest manufacturing hubs and high-volume border gateways including El Paso and Pharr, with planned expansion into Laredo. Redwood remains deeply involved in the orchestration and execution of freight through its 4PL model, ensuring continuity, stability, and service consistency as the network grows.

“This partnership allows Redwood to continue delivering a modern 4PL model that combines execution, integration, and managed services to help customers scale,” said Steve Walton, Chief Growth Officer, Redwood Logistics. “By continuing to support the Freight Exchange of North America business and working alongside the Pure Freight team, we are expanding the reach of our 4PL capabilities while ensuring a seamless experience for customers whose freight continues to move through the network.”

Customers will benefit from a unified operating model that pairs Pure Freight’s growing asset base with Redwood’s managed transportation and integration expertise. Freight currently supported by Redwood will continue to be managed without disruption, with Redwood remaining involved in the movement, oversight, and optimization of freight as it transitions into the Pure Freight platform. This structure is designed to reduce exposure to market volatility, improve lane density between the Midwest and the border, and deliver greater consistency and reliability at scale.

About PX Holdings Inc.

PX Holdings Inc. is a Chicago-based, family-owned, technology-driven transportation and logistics company built on honesty, accountability, and disciplined growth.

Founded in 2014 with the launch of Pure Freight Lines Ltd., the company has evolved into a scalable, asset-backed platform serving the Midwest and key U.S.–Mexico border markets. Through Pure Freight Lines and Pure Freight Management, PX Holdings delivers dedicated transportation, team, and expedited services, high-value freight solutions, and asset-backed capacity built around long-term strategic partnerships rather than transactional freight.

Pure Freight operates as a technology-driven carrier, leveraging its partnership with AMOUS TMS to deliver real-time visibility, advanced integrations, and data-driven execution across its network. PX Holdings remains committed to advancing the technology-first foundation established alongside Redwood and Freight Exchange of North America, expanding platform capabilities through strategic partnerships with AMOUS TMS and RedwoodConnect to support scalable, integrated growth.

Committed to customers, drivers, and disciplined national expansion, PX Holdings continues to scale while preserving the service standards and culture that define its roots.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics® is a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago. For more than two decades, Redwood has delivered innovative solutions for moving and managing freight while helping shippers build smarter and more adaptable supply chains. Redwood is a modern 4PL that unifies logistics execution, supply chain technology, and open-ecosystem integration to run, optimize, and continually improve complex supply chains.

This model brings together deep multimodal execution expertise with advanced integration and orchestration capabilities to provide real-time visibility, reduce operating costs, and support more intelligent end-to-end operations.

This approach is powered by RedwoodConnect™, a digital supply chain integration platform that links partners, technologies, and processes into a coordinated and flexible ecosystem. Through this platform-driven strategy, Redwood enables customers to shape their own digital supply chain fingerprint and access the tools, insights, and experience required to manage dynamic logistics networks.