Lomiko Metals Announces Operational and Corporate Update

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH (“Anzaplan”) to conduct the anode material testing as the input to the downstream Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and corporate update. Anzaplan’s UK subsidiary, Dorfner Anzaplan UK Ltd (“Anzaplan UK”), has been engaged to prepare a National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 compliant preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) on the graphite value addition, micronization, spheroidization, purification, and coating (the CSPG or Value-Add Anode Plant) plant in Quebec, Canada, for Lomiko Metals Inc.

Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President, and Director, stated: “We are pleased to continue the studies to demonstrate the full added value of La Loutre graphite and engage Anzaplan to start the test work as the precursor to the Preliminary Economic Assessment for a potential downstream facility. This is a significant step as we work on finalizing the pre-feasibility study for La Loutre natural flake graphite project.”

The engagement is to perform and prepare a PEA-level Study and a NI-43-101 Compliant Report on the Value-Add Anode Plant, in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum best practice guidelines, and Class 5 of the Association for the Advancement of Cost Estimation. It is currently planned to locate the Value-Add Anode Plant in Quebec, Canada. The Value-Add Anode Plant will transform natural flake graphite concentrate from Lomiko’s La Loutre Graphite Project, Québec, Canada, into high-purity, battery-grade, anode material.

The process flow of the Value-Add Anode Plant will be based on caustic bake and chemical leach purification and conventional mechanical micronization, spheroidization, and pitch tar coating. Anzaplan will ensure that all sections of the PEA Technical Report relating to the Value-Add Anode Plant are based on information prepared by a qualified person as defined in the NI-43-101 Report Guidance.

Corporate Update

PDAC 2026: The company is inviting interested shareholders and investors to reach out and schedule meetings with the CEO and President during PDAC, and to attend the corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 4th. More information will be provided via social media.

Settlement of debts for shares

Consequent to the press release issued on December 10th, 2025, the Company announces settlement of a portion of outstanding debts in the amount of $90,000 CDN through the issuance of 900,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10. The creditors are insiders of the Company. All common shares to be issued will be issued with the required four-month plus one-day hold period from issuance.

Qualified Person for technical content

The technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is registered in Ontario as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation’s territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.

The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.

The stage graphite portfolio consists of 328 claims in total on seven early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in southern Quebec. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7th, 2025. (https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals-encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four-new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/)

• Ruisseau–grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite (“% Cg”) from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;

• Meloche –grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;

• Tremblant –grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and

• Dieppe –grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.

• Boyd–8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg with all samples above 5.00% Cg.

The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake.

This property is on the same trend as the past-producing antimony mine Beaver Brook, which is located 25km southwest of the property. Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver where historic works returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). The trenching exposed the rocks, resulting in grab samples to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf)

Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.

