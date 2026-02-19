United Aesthetics Alliance Announces Partnership With LivSkin MedSpa | Laser

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Aesthetics Alliance (“UAA” or the “Company”), a leading platform of plastic surgery practices and medical spa brands, today announced its partnership with LivSkin MedSpa | Laser (“LivSkin”), a medical spa industry leader in anti-aging products and procedures based in Minneapolis.

The transaction represents a significant strategic acquisition that further strengthens UAA’s presence in the Minneapolis–St. Paul metropolitan area, complementing Edina Plastic Surgery and its three Skin Artisans medical spa locations while expanding its non-surgical aesthetics offerings.

“This acquisition reflects our strategy of partnering with practices that deliver exceptional patient experiences and the highest level of clinical expertise,” said Amy Shecter, Chief Executive Officer of UAA. “LivSkin has built a strong, trusted brand through consistent quality, advanced aesthetic care, and a personalized, luxury environment. We look forward to supporting their continued growth through UAA’s operational and marketing platform while preserving the culture and standards that define the practice.”

Founded in 2017, LivSkin has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, personalized patient care, and consistently high patient satisfaction. With locations in Minnetonka and Excelsior, the practice offers a comprehensive suite of services including injectables, laser treatments, facials, and advanced skincare that is supported by a team of experienced nurse injectors and aestheticians.

About United Aesthetics Alliance

United Aesthetics Alliance is a leading platform of plastic surgery practices and medspa brands, focused on partnering with providers to deliver exceptional patient outcomes while supporting sustainable growth. UAA provides its partner practices with centralized operational, clinical, and administrative resources, supporting physicians and providers to focus on practice growth while preserving local brand identity and clinical autonomy. The platform is built on a partnership-driven model designed to support their specific local identities. To learn more, visit www.unitedaestheticsalliance.com.