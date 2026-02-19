Visa Renews Partnership Across Red Bull Formula One Teams

SAN FRANCISCO & FAENZA, Italy & MILTON KEYNES, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced a multi‑year renewal and expansion of its global partnership with Red Bull F1 Team’s Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

Building on the groundbreaking partnership launched in 2024, the renewed agreement reinforces Visa’s commitment to one of the world’s fastest‑growing sports, while introducing significant new branding rights, enhanced hospitality assets and immersive experiential opportunities across both teams. Visa will also continue as a Title Partner of both Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team and its F1 Academy Programme, further strengthening Visa’s presence on and off the grid.

“This renewal reflects the extraordinary momentum we’ve built with Red Bull Racing Teams, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and our shared ambition to push what’s possible at the intersection of sport, culture and commerce,” said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. “Both Red Bull Formula 1 Teams give us a dynamic global platform to connect with fans, clients and cardholders in powerful, authentic ways — and this next chapter expands how we show up across the sport.”

Expanded Partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing

As part of the renewed agreement, Visa will maintain its position as a key partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing while adding new, high‑impact on‑car branding placements, led by continued prominence on the front wing of RB22. Visa has also secured exclusive rights within the retail banking category, alongside expanded pass‑through rights.

Visa’s strengthened relationship with Oracle Red Bull Racing will extend to F1 Academy through the Red Bull Racing Academy Programme. As the all-female series enters its fourth year, Visa will match Red Bull’s commitment by supporting two cars on the grid, solidifying its backing across all Red Bull teams in F1 and F1 Academy. The enhanced partnership unlocks a broader portfolio of premium experiences and an even greater access to the Team.

Paul Gandolfi, Chief Commercial Officer, Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “In a short space of time, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa have fostered a partnership built on collaborative effort and mutual success. With Red Bull, we sit at the epicentre of sport, entertainment and lifestyle meaning we are strategically positioned to bring globally recognised industry leaders, like Visa, into the sport as we embark on a new era of Formula 1.”

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Renewal

The renewal includes the continuation of Visa’s title partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, extending the team identity introduced in 2024. The agreement includes the renewal of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Academy Programme, reinforcing Visa’s commitment to advancing women in motorsport.

Peter Bayer, CEO, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls said: “We’re proud to extend our title partnership with Visa and continue building on the strong momentum we’ve created together since 2024. Visa has been an exceptional partner to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, sharing our ambition to innovate, connect with fans and drive meaningful impact across the sport as we continue to create champions, and champion creativity both on and off track. We’re excited to build on this momentum with Visa as we push the boundaries of what’s possible through to 2030.”

Bringing Red Bull teams to Fans Beyond the Track

The renewed partnership comes as Visa plays a prominent role in the Red Bull Showrun Tour kicking off in the U.S. with events in San Francisco, Phoenix, Detroit and Atlanta, with plans to expand globally enhancing fan engagement. The U.S. tour kicks off in San Francisco with Red Bull Test & Reserve Driver, Yuki Tsunoda on February 21, 2026, and will be a free, public exhibition event transforming San Francisco’s Marina Boulevard into a Formula 1‑style demonstration course set against the iconic backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge.

As an Official Partner of the Red Bull Showrun Tour, Visa will feature on‑course branding, car and driver integration, point‑of‑sale experiences and exclusive Visa Cash App cardholder offers, while capturing content and hosting VIP hospitality throughout the weekend.

Note to Editors – About:

Visa: Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula One World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race Team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team: Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been one of the sport’s most consistent competitors since 2006. VCARB is one of two Red Bull-owned Formula One teams, serving as the talent incubator and launch pad for young drivers who have gone on to win races and World Championships in Formula One and beyond. Powered by Red Bull Ford Powertrains, the team is based both in Faenza, Italy and Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. VCARB also competes in the all-female F1 Academy series, extending its long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of racing talent.

Off track, VCARB is the team for a new generation of fans by democratising the world of F1 and giving people wiiings through its Creator Platform and wider fan initiatives. The team not only creates champions, it champions creativity.