Paine Schwartz Partners chooses Intapp DealCloud to accelerate firm growth through AI innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that Paine Schwartz Partners (PSP) has selected Intapp DealCloud for its business development and capital markets efforts. The private equity firm will use DealCloud to centralize data, streamline pipeline and relationship management, and drive firm growth.

Creating a modern infrastructure

Paine Schwartz Partners is a leading global private equity firm focused on sustainable food chain investing, with $6.5B AUM and more than 100 investments over its 20+ year history. The firm’s decision to adopt DealCloud aligns with its focus on using technology to improve productivity by equipping its professionals with the tools needed to scale.

“As PSP continues to grow and we increasingly lean into advanced technologies like AI, we need our partners to be equally as focused on growth and innovation,” said Govert Barbas, Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Capital Markets at PSP. “We’re excited to leverage DealCloud’s AI-driven relationship intelligence, sourcing, and origination capabilities, along with its Microsoft SharePoint integration, to continue to build a best-in-class database for our specialized sectors that drives successful deal sourcing and origination.”

Modernizing deal management

With DealCloud, PSP will efficiently manage deal flow origination and relationships within one centralized platform. Access to collective firm intelligence will strengthen connections, accurately track and forecast deals and pipeline, and accelerate execution.

Advanced AI technology and automation will be integrated into PSP’s everyday processes, helping the firm’s professionals work smarter and faster. Teams will be able to make more informed, data-driven decisions with actionable, real-time insights into investment trends, industry developments, and relationships. Teams will also be able to focus more time on making deals — and less time on tedious data entry — with automated data capture and signature-scraping technology.

PSP will also use Intapp Assist for DealCloud, native generative AI capabilities that enhance operational efficiency and help professionals manage deals and engagements more effectively. It provides professionals with precise insights and recommendations that streamline workflows, increase productivity, and enrich firm intelligence. Intapp Assist also facilitates more engaging, personalized interactions with contacts by providing suggested email content, and delivers actionable insights for key contacts via an AI-driven relationship intelligence feed.

To ensure a smooth, successful deployment of DealCloud, PSP is working with LEDA Group, an Intapp partner that specializes in helping firms implement and derive long-term value from DealCloud. LEDA Group will leverage its proven implementation playbook and hands-on deployment approach to drive a high-quality outcome and long term success for PSP's investment professionals.

“We are thrilled that Paine Schwartz Partners chose Intapp DealCloud to optimize its business development and capital markets operations and embrace AI-driven innovation,” said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets at Intapp. “With centralized, governed data and AI capabilities, PSP will be able to use its extensive firmwide intelligence to focus on sourcing the right deals within its specialized markets.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp), and LinkedIn.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability, and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

About LEDA Group

LEDA Group is a tech-enabled services company that provides implementations, outsourced platform management, and technical services for select technology products. LEDA brings an athlete’s mindset to drive effective deployments and top-tier platform management for financial services firms. LEDA’s battle-tested playbook is provided to each client, and ensures long-term success for the end-users of the technology, by prioritizing end user experience through all stages of a tech project.

LEDA Group’s founding team built their careers at Intapp, servicing the Intapp DealCloud technology. LEDA Group acts as an Intapp services partner and is focused on delivering excellent deployments of the Intapp DealCloud technology.