AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of PMG Assurance Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of PMG Assurance Ltd. (PMG) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect PMG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The company also receives rating enhancement provided by its ultimate parent, Sony Group Corporation (Sony) [NYSE: SONY].

The ratings reflect PMG’s risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), while maintaining its excellent liquidity, low underwriting leverage and conservative investment strategy in support of the very strong balance sheet strength assessment. Strong operating performance reflects PMG’s consistent results in its combined and operating ratios that continue to outperform industry averages, stemming from favorable underwriting results and profitability with a low underwriting expense structure. While the captive insurer is susceptible to volatility in earnings due to the low frequency and high severity losses for the risks it insures, PMG has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place for all coverage provided to its parent to mitigate exposures. PMG writes commercial property, marine, directors and officers, cyber risk and previously employee benefits insurance for Sony and its affiliates.

The ratings also benefit from PMG’s strategic role as Sony’s only captive insurance company. As an integral component of Sony’s ERM, PMG’s role is to meet the global insurance requirements of the parent while also providing risk management services to Sony group members. PMG exhibits strengths that are derived from its keen underwriting expertise and emphasis on risk management controls, which are well-integrated with those of its parent.

