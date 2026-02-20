SOLUM and EWQ Announce Strategic Partnership Expansion at EuroShop to Advance Integrated In-Store Digital Communication

DUESSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070), a global retail solutions provider, and EWQ, a leading retail infrastructure innovator, have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate integrated in-store digital communication. Building on their existing collaboration, the two companies will deepen technology integration and commercial cooperation to deliver a unified platform connecting Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), large-format E-Paper displays, and digital signage.

Building on their existing collaboration, the two companies will deepen technology integration and commercial cooperation to deliver a unified platform connecting Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), large-format E-Paper displays, and digital signage. Share

A central focus of the expanded partnership is the integration of EWQ’s ScanToPair solution with SOLUM’s Newton ESL and digital signage. ScanToPair enables seamless pairing of products and digital signage through simple barcode scanning, automatically synchronizing product and pricing information. Combined with SOLUM’s hardware, the joint solution helps retailers improve pricing accuracy, streamline operations and deliver a more consistent and engaging shopping experience.

Under the expanded collaboration, SOLUM provides the core hardware infrastructure, while EWQ delivers the software layer through its ScanToPair solution and the EWQ ZONE platform. Built on a modular, microservice-based architecture, the integrated solution enables retailers to manage pricing, digital content and customer flow across multiple in-store touchpoints through a unified and scalable system.

Beyond immediate solution integration, the two companies have agreed to further strengthen their long-term strategic collaboration. The partnership will initially focus on the Nordic region, leveraging EWQ’s strong regional presence, with further market opportunities to be evaluated as the collaboration progresses.

Sampo Brisk, CEO of EWQ, said, “We believe retail environments should evolve into connected zones where brands and customers interact seamlessly. Expanding our partnership with SOLUM enables us to integrate digital touchpoints in a way that enhances customer experience while delivering measurable operational value for retailers.”

Gisle Elvebakken, Country Manager for the Nordics at SOLUM Europe, added, “This expanded collaboration reflects the openness of SOLUM’s ecosystem and our commitment to working with strong partners to deliver the best possible solutions to retailers. By integrating our hardware leadership with EWQ’s advanced software capabilities, we are supporting retailers in building scalable and future-ready digital infrastructures.”

EWQ’s integrated solutions, including ScanToPair, are showcased at the SOLUM booth (Hall 6 / C58) during EuroShop 2026.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at www.solum-group.com

About EWQ

EWQ transforms the consumer experience in store and service environments into a memorable differentiator through digitalization. The company’s proprietary technology seamlessly integrates its device and service solutions, allowing consistent use of product, price, marketing, and queue status information across any digital platform. This enables effortless updates, efficient content management, and valuable analytics utilization. As a result, customers see increases in sales, efficiency, and employee satisfaction while reducing their carbon footprint. EWQ’s customer base includes the largest retail chains in the Nordic countries. A testament to the company’s strong commitment to sustainability is the highest-level Platinum certificate awarded by EcoVadis. The entrepreneur-led growth company employs over 30 professionals in Finland, Denmark and Sweden.

Learn more at: www.ewq.zone