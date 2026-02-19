United Planners Selects Hamachi.ai as First Enterprise AI Partner

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamachi.ai (“Hamachi”), a regulatory-first, AI-powered Wealth Intelligence Platform built for investment advisors and asset managers, today announced that United Planners, a nationally recognized hybrid broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) known for its innovation in advisor technology, has selected the firm as its first enterprise generative AI partner. United Planners is the first broker-dealer to formally adopt Hamachi at the enterprise level, delivering compliant, advisor-ready AI at scale across the firm.

“This partnership reflects a turning point in how wealth management firms are approaching generative AI,” said Mike Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Hamachi. “Firms no longer need to choose between innovation and governance. United Planners’ decision underscores the demand for AI platforms that are purpose-built for regulated environments and designed to operate safely at enterprise scale.”

Under the agreement, United Planners has begun a phased introduction of Hamachi’s platform with advisors as part of a structured testing and feedback program. The initiative supports compliant email drafting, governed AI-assisted client communication, and an advisor chatbot built specifically for regulated wealth management workflows. As adoption expands, Hamachi will serve as the firm’s approved AI environment, and advisors seeking to use OpenAI or other external AI tools for business purposes will be required to do so through Hamachi’s compliant framework. Broader availability and additional integrations are planned for 2026.

As advisor interest in generative AI accelerates, many firms have struggled to deploy these tools compliantly. General-purpose AI platforms often present unacceptable risks related to client data exposure, supervision and regulatory compliance, limiting their viability in advisory firm use cases.

Hamachi was built specifically to address those challenges. Its recently patent-pending personally identifiable information (PII) redaction architecture prevents sensitive client information from being transmitted to external models. Combined with SEC- and FINRA-aligned guardrails, firm-specific policy controls and centralized auditability, the platform enables firms to deploy generative AI while maintaining enterprise governance and oversight.

“United Planners’ reputation is built on disciplined innovation in AI and advisor technology. As generative AI reshapes the industry, our focus has been on defining how it should be implemented — securely, responsibly and in support of advisor independence,” said Aaron Spradlin, Chief Technology and Security Officer at United Planners. “We believe firms that shape technology — not just adopt it — will define the next era of advisor enablement.”

United Planners also cited Hamachi’s Household construct as a key factor in its decision. The model enables advisors and teams to collaborate around a client or family unit using shared context and memory, allowing AI-assisted communications to reflect a client’s goals, history and financial profile. Integrated with core CRM, portfolio management and financial planning systems, the approach supports more personalized and consistent client engagement.

Led by Brian Kobel, United Planners’ technology and security teams worked closely with Hamachi to refine a platform that meets enterprise standards while remaining practical for advisors. That collaboration empowers United Planners to confidently say yes to AI — enabling modern capabilities without compromising governance or data protection.

“This is one of the first AI platforms we’ve seen that truly aligns with how advisors work,” said Kobel, Enterprise Technology Solutions at United Planners. “It combines personalization with the compliance framework our advisors and firms require.”

Hamachi integrates directly with Outlook and supports a governed advisor chatbot environment, providing firms with a single platform for AI-assisted communication across email and chat. The platform includes enterprise supervision, audit logs and a multi-model architecture designed for accuracy and stability in regulated use cases.

“Our focus now is execution,” added Wilson. “As firms like United Planners roll out AI across advisor workflows, the priority is making these tools even more practical, trusted and deeply integrated into how advisors serve clients. That is where we continue to invest and where we see the greatest opportunity for the industry.”

About Hamachi:

Hamachi.ai is a regulatory-first, AI-powered Wealth Intelligence Platform built for investment advisors and asset managers. By combining expert-trained AI agents, household-level context, and a unified multi-layer compliance architecture with SEC/FINRA guardrails and PII redaction, Hamachi enables firms to deliver precise, timely, and compliant insights at scale. The company was founded in 2025 by fintech veterans from Orion, Redtail, AdvisoryWorld, and Advizr. Visit hamachi.ai to learn more.

About United Planners:

United Planners Financial Services is a national independent wealth management firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, offering a hybrid broker-dealer and RIA platform. Known for its advisor-first culture and award-winning approach to technology, United Planners serves financial professionals across the country with a commitment to integrity, partnership, and innovation.