Visa to Acquire Prisma Medios de Pago and Newpay in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prisma Medios de Pago S.A.U. (“Prisma”) and Newpay S.A.U. (“Newpay”) in Argentina from Advent International. This strategic acquisition underscores Visa’s commitment to providing clients with the advanced capabilities and technologies that accelerate the adoption of innovative payment solutions for consumers and businesses across the country.

Prisma provides credit, debit and prepaid card issuer processing. Newpay is a multi-network infrastructure provider that operates real-time payments services, the Banelco ATM network and the bill payment platform PagoMisCuentas.

Upon closing, the combined technology platforms of Prisma and Newpay, together with Visa’s global network and value-added services, will accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies such as tokenization, biometric authentication, intelligent risk tools and agentic commerce solutions. These end-to-end capabilities will improve services from issuers and enhance speed and security for consumers, while delivering agnostic processing that supports any card brand processed by Prisma and all payment methods offered by Newpay.

“This acquisition is an important step for Visa in Argentina, strengthening our client partnerships and advancing innovation across the payments ecosystem,” said Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa. “By bringing together Prisma’s and Newpay’s deep local expertise with Visa’s global solutions and technology, we will empower our clients to make payments simpler, faster, and more secure for consumers and businesses.”

“We see significant opportunities to expand digital payments adoption and modernize financial services, capabilities and infrastructure across the country,” said Gabriela Renaudo, Group Country Manager, Visa Argentina and Southern Cone. “This investment reflects Visa’s commitment to contribute to Argentina’s growth and enhancing its competitiveness in global commerce.”

The transaction is subject to closing conditions and is expected to close in Visa’s fiscal second quarter of 2026. Payway S.A.U. is not part of this transaction and will remain owned by funds managed by Advent International, continuing to operate independently as a merchant acquirer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “will,” “is expected,” and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Prisma’s and Newpay’s future success, the impact of the acquisition on Visa’s growth, Prisma’s and Newpay’s operational plans and the other benefits to Visa, financial institutions and consumers.

By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made; (ii) are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance; and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from Visa’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the timing and outcome of the regulatory approval process, shifts in the regulatory and competitive landscape, the pace and success of integration, and various other factors, including those contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.