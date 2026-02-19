Babel Street Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract for AI-Driven Risk Intelligence and Preparedness Solutions

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babel Street, a global leader in mission-grade risk intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to provide advanced preparedness solutions and related services to eligible Texas state and local government agencies.

Through this DIR contract, Texas agencies now have streamlined access to Babel Street’s AI-driven intelligence capabilities. The always-on platform continuously enhances situational awareness, detects emerging threats, and strengthens investigations and operational readiness across public safety, emergency management, and other mission-critical environments.

“Texas agencies are responsible for protecting communities in some of the most dynamic and high-growth environments in the country,” said McDaniel Wicker, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Babel Street. “Critical risk signals often emerge outside traditional channels and across multiple languages. We’re proud to help Texas leaders detect those early indicators and act with greater speed and confidence.”

Babel Street delivers the early warning signals and trend intelligence that enables proactive risk mitigation with explainable, auditable insights designed for complex and high-risk environments. By transforming fragmented global information into operationally relevant insight, the platform empowers agencies to reduce blind spots, prioritize risk more effectively, and act with greater speed and confidence

The DIR Cooperative Purchasing Program streamlines the procurement process for state agencies, local governments, higher education institutions, K–12 organizations, and other eligible entities throughout Texas, allowing them to quickly access vetted technology solutions while reducing administrative overhead.

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Additional information about DIR is available at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

About Babel Street

Babel Street delivers mission-grade risk intelligence for organizations across government, defense, and the private sector to expose hidden identities, secure vendor networks, and identify threats. Our AI-native platform empowers the most trusted organizations in the world with the strategic advantage needed to stay ahead of risk and protect their missions. For more information about Babel Street and its preparedness solutions available through DIR contract DIR-CPO-6094, visit https://www.babelstreet.com/lp/texas-dir-cpo-6094.